Amazon has a number of huge discounts on its own products this Prime Day. Some of the best savings revolve around Amazon’s TV streaming sticks – Fire TV Stick 4K and Fire TV Stick.

The big question is though is which one should you buy? To help you make the right choice we’ve picked out some of the big differences between the two TV Sticks.

Related: 4 Best Prime Day Deals on Day 2 – Our Expert Picks

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K – £24.99, down from £49.99 (50% off)

Includes Alexa Voice remote

The current flagship Fire TV Stick has had 50% off lopped of its £49.99 price-tag this Prime Day and it’s the one to go for if you have a UHD 4K or 4K HDR television. This dongle can stream Netflix and Prime Video at the highest possible quality, supporting HDR10+ and Dolby Vision for HDR content too.

Other benefits this has over the cheaper alternative is a slightly faster processor (quad-core 1.7Ghz) and better audio in the form of Dolby Atmos. You will, of course, need some sort of Atmos-enabled speaker to allow this feature to work.

You’ll get an Alexa remote control in the package too, which lets you search for content with just your voice.

Related: Amazon Prime Day TV Deals

Amazon Fire TV Stick – £19.99, down from £39.99 (50% off)

Includes Alexa Voice remote

If you want to save an extra £5 (and don’t have a 4K TV) the 1080p Fire TV Stick is also available at 50% off for Prime Day. This version lacks the 4K HDR support (topping out at FHD), has a slightly lower-end chipset and emits Dolby Atmos for standard Dolby Audio.

You still get the Alexa remote in the package for all your voice-controlled aspects.

Amazon Fire TV Stick and Amazon Fire TV 4K – Things that are the same

The overall UI is the same across both sticks, as are the apps that are available. So whichever one you pick you’ll get access to Netflix, Prime Video, iPlayer, All 4 and YouTube.

Alexa functionality is the same too, and both devices plug in via a single HDMI port on the back and then into a mains socket.

For more amazing offers, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

Sign up for the Trusted Reviews Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More