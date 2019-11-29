Where to watch tonight’s BBC Election Debate — on TV and online

BBC Election Debate – how to watch the TV showdown online tonight

The debate tonight will be contested by representatives of the seven largest parties in the UK, making it the busiest debate stage yet seen in this year’s contest. Though lacking notable figures such as Boris Johnson, Jeremy Corbyn, and Nigel Farage, the debate will likely set the stage for potentially dramatic head-to-head confrontations among the seven representatives on stage. Nick Robinson, lead presenter of the Today programme on Radio 4 and former BBC Political Editor, will be tonight’s host.

BBC Election Debate Time — When is the BBC Election Debate?

The debate will take place at 7pm GMT on Friday November 29. It will last until 8.30pm, which would leave just under 13 minutes of screen time for each of the seven debaters, if time is shared equally.

BBC Election Debate TV Channel — What channel is the BBC Election Debate on?

The election debate will be broadcast live on BBC One, and on the BBC News Channel.

How to stream the BBC Election Debate — even if you’re not in the UK

To watch the debate live, simply open BBC iPlayer. It’s available on the web, or on apps for iOS or Android:

If you’re worried that you might not be able to access BBC iPlayer where you’re living, then a common solution is to use a VPN. Our guide to the best VPNs is a great place to start if you’d like to choose the one that’s right for you. VPNs are used in order to encrypt and anonymise your internet use, and can also allow you to appear as if you’re in a completely different country.

Fortunately, Black Friday is a great time to look for a new VPNs, with plenty of deals going for some of the best providers around. We’ve rounded up three of the best VPNs for streaming below:

BBC Election Debate — Who will be there?

Whereas previous TV appearances, such as the Question Time special and the ITV Johnson vs Corbyn debate, have featured party leaders, the event tonight will be somewhat different; while several party leaders will still appear, there are notable absences. Here are the representatives set to appear for each of the seven parties (with their official position in brackets if they are not party leader):

Conservative Party: Rishi Sunak (Chief Secretary to the Treasury)

(Chief Secretary to the Treasury) Labour Party: Rebecca Long-Bailey (Shadow Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy)

(Shadow Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy) Scottish National Party: Nicola Sturgeon

Liberal Democrats: Jo Swinson

Plaid Cymru: Adam Price

Green Party: Caroline Lucas (former party co-leader)

(former party co-leader) Brexit Party: Richard Tice (party chairman)

BBC General Election Debate — What to look out for tonight

The general election campaign is well underway in anticipation of polling day on December 12. YouGov recently released a comprehensive survey based on over 100,000 interviews which put the Conservatives well in the lead at 43% of the vote (and projected to win a comfortable majority of 359 seats); by contrast, Labour is polling at 32% and the Liberal Democrats at 13%.

These are the key issues that parties will be looking to put right starting from tonight:

Can Labour and the Lib Dems reverse the fortunes of their underperforming campaigns with a strong showing?

Can the Conservative Party maintain its comfortable lead in the countrywide polls without a slip up, and can the SNP do the same for its Scottish constituencies?

Can the smaller parties, such as the Brexit Party, the Green Party, and Plaid Cymru, take this prime-time chance to make a breakthrough in the polls?

What other TV debates are planned?

Here are the remaining national TV debates scheduled for this year’s general election campaign:

December 1: ITV General Election Debate, 7pm

December 6: BBC Prime Ministerial Debate, 8.30pm

December 9: BBC Question Time Under-30s Special, 8.30pm

