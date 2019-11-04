Where to watch The End of the F***ing World season 2 episode 1 tonight

The wait is over and we’re finally getting a sequel to the grimly dark, sometimes oddly touching dark comedy series that first hit our screens back in October 2017.

It’s been a long wait, but fans that took to James and Alyssa – the odd pair portrayed by Alex Lawther and Jessica Barden – have finally had their prayers answered. Admittedly, with that surprising, somewhat ambiguous ending we weren’t sure if a second series would ever see the light of day in the name of art and shock factor.

But tonight, series two of The End of the F***ing World will premiere on Channel 4 and (hopefully) all our questions are likely to be answered.

What time is The End of the F***ing World season 2 episode 1 on?

Turns out you won’t have to wait long to find out what happens in the next chapter of The End of the F***ing World following its climactic season finale as the second season premiers tonight at 10pm GMT.

What channel is The End of the F***ing World on?

The End of the F***ing World will premiere its first two episodes live tonight over on Channel 4 with the first episode on at 10pm and the second at 10:30pm.

Thereafter, you can enjoy two new episodes every night with the penultimate and finale episode airing on November 7.

How to stream The End of the F***ing World online

All episodes of season two (alongside the eight episodes of series one if you’re looking for a hearty binge) will be readily available to watch in their entirety on All4 following the double bill on Channel 4 tonight.

For US-based viewers, the complete second season will launch on Netflix’s catalogue the following day, on November 5.

Watch: Channel 4 online

You can also watch all the action from the comfort of your mobile device with the All4 app.

Download: All4 App for iOS

Download: All4 App for Android

If you’re concerned you might not be able to watch from your location, unable to access either Channel 4 or its on demand services, you could always use a VPN.

Unfamiliar with how a VPN works? Essentially it encrypts and conceals where you’re browsing from, allowing you to appear as if you’re located in a different country altogether, ideal for if you’re blocked from using on demand services whilst holidaying outside of the UK. Interested? We’ve rounded up some of the best VPNs for streaming below:

The End of the F***ing World Preview: What is The End of the F***ing World about? Who’s in the cast?

Based on the graphic novel of the same name by Charles Forsman, The End of the F***ing World is led by the phenomenal talent of Alex Lawther as James, a psychotic 17-year-old boy looking to finally level up his killings from animals to a human being, and Jessica Barden as Alyssa, the mouthy, troubled new girl at school James sets his sights on. The dark comedy-drama follows as the two misfits run away and get themselves into all sorts of trouble.

Of course, as things always seem to go between not-quite-captor and victim, the two begin to form a twisted relationship of sorts, only further secured by the horrific acts that unfold on their adventure across England to find Alyssa’s dad.

When it comes to season two of The End of the F***ing World, we’re still left fairly in the dark about what will happen following the fallout of its first season. The trailer sees Alyssa wearing a wedding dress and stating, “I thought I’d already sh*ttest day of my life, but this is actually worse.”

We’re also introduced to the mysterious character of Bonnie, portrayed by Naomi Ackie, the actress set to appear in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, who appears to have a vendetta against Alyssa.

The rest is a mystery. Regardless, it’s sure to be just as wicked and gruesome as the award nominated first season of The End of the F***ing World, and we can’t wait to dive in.

