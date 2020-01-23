Star Trek Picard Episode 1: Where to watch the new series online

Where to watch Star Trek: Picard episode 1 on TV and online

The wait is over Star Trek fans, Jean-Luc Picard is back. If you want to be among the first to stream Star Trek: Picard episode 1 then we’ve got all the information you need to get cracking on a brand new generation of Star Trek.

As die-hard Star Trek fans will know, it’s been almost 20 years since we last saw the famed captain of the USS Enterprise (NCC-1701-D), with many assuming that Star Trek: Nemesis would be the final time we’d ever see Patrick Stewart in the role. Fast-forward to 2020, however, and we definitely know better.

After being announced back in 2018, the wait for the show has been a long one – especially after many tidbits teasing the Star Trek: Picard plot details and the return of other key characters.

So without further ado, let’s put all that speculation to bed (for now at least), and dive into Star Trek: Picard episode 1, detailing how and where to stream it.

When does Star Trek: Picard episode 1 start?

Star Trek: Picard episode 1 will be available to stream from January 24 on Amazon Prime Video. A new episode will drop each and every Friday from now on, until the entire season is finished.

Because Star Trek: Picard is airing exclusively on Prime Video in the UK, it almost goes without saying that you need to have an Amazon Prime membership in order to watch the series.

If you’ve already signed up to Amazon Prime for that juicy one-day delivery, then you’re all sorted. If not then no worries – you’re in luck. Amazon is currently offering a free 30-day trial of Prime to help get you started.

For anyone living outside the UK – or in a territory where access to Amazon Prime is unavailable – you might want to consider picking up a VPN, which can safeguard your internet activity and give you access to streaming content found in other countries.

What is Star Trek: Picard about? Who is in Star Trek: Picard?

Amazon has been fairly tight lipped thus far on the core plot details of Star Trek: Picard, but there are some things that we do know for sure – the new and returning cast members.

Fans can expect the return of Brent Spiner, Jonathan Frakes and Marina Sirtis, while newcomers will include Isa Briones, Alison Pill, Santiago Cabrera and Michelle Hurd.

The most recent Star Trek: Picard trailer depicts all of the aforementioned cast members, and hints that Picard himself might be seeking to undergo a rescue mission, going against the wishes of Starfleet.

Whatever happens, it certainly seems as though the passage of time will have had a significant effect on Picard’s character, and how he interacts with others.

