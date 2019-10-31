Where to watch and stream Saw this Halloween: What streaming site is it on?

Famously gory 2004 horror film, Saw, is renowned for the lengths it went to to shock audiences… which makes it the perfect movie for Halloween. Here’s how you can stream Saw this Halloween.

Directed by James Wan, the film depicts the horrific games set up by ‘The Jigsaw Killer’, in which victims are forced through a series of gory tasks in order to attempt escape from captivity.

The film caught the attention of horror fans, critics and movie-goers on release with its over the top violence. People talked about the film as a result and it was ultimately popular enough to spawn a whole stream of sequels. It’s perfect film fodder this Halloween, if you like your horror films gory.

Is Saw on Netflix?

No, the original film is not on Netflix. Currently, the only instalment that is available on Netflix is Saw The Final Chapter, (also known as Saw 3D).

The original film, that spawned so many sequels, is available on Hulu and Amazon Prime Video or Google Play. You can rent the film for £3.49 on Prime or buy it for £3.99. There is another option to watch it for free if you sign up for a free trial of ‘Starzplay’.

If you want to watch the film on your TV and you’re a Sky customer, the film is available via Sky Cinema. It costs £4.49 for a HD digital copy, or £3.49 for a SD digital copy. If you’re not a Sky customer, you can get a Sky cinema pass via Now TV.

Who is in the cast of Saw? What is it about?

The original 2004 film stars Cary Elwes as Dr. Lawrence Gordon and Leigh Whannel as Adam Faulkner-Stanheight. The pair wake up in a mainly empty room, chained to the pipes. They receive separate, clashing instructions via cassette tapes and are launched into a series of gruelling, stomach churning tasks.

Danny Glover plays Detective David Tapp, the man trying to find the notorious Jigsaw Killer, who is to blame for the two mens’ horrific situation.

It’s hard to go into much more detail without offering spoilers, but safe to say you will need a strong stomach to enjoy this film.

Saw trailer

