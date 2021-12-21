Where to stream the original Matrix trilogy in the UK

This is a big week for fans of The Matrix series of films, as the long-awaiting fourth entry – The Matrix Revelations – gets its big release in cinemas and on HBO Max in the USA.

If all this talk of Neo’s return has got you hankering to revisit the classic original and the two adequate sequels then we’re here to help.

Here’s everything you need to know about streaming The Matrix, The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions in the UK.

How to stream The Matrix in the UK

The original Matrix is a classic and one of the most influential films of the past few decades. Currently, you can stream the film in the UK only through Sky’s Now service if you don’t have on-demand access to Sky Cinema.

You’ll need one of the Sky Cinema monthly passes to stream the movie, these vary in price depending on what deal you can find. See our favourite current deal below.

In terms of the Now app, you can get it on desktop along with iOS and Android so you can watch the film on the go. The app is also available on smart TV platforms and via streaming devices like the Apple TV 4K, Fire TV and more.

NOW cinema and entertainment bundle Enjoy three months of NOW cinema and entertainment content for a significantly reduced rate, giving you access to classic films and binge-worthy boxsets this Christmas. NOW

40% off for three months

£11.98 a month View Deal

How to stream The Matrix Reloaded in the UK

While it has been available on Netflix in the UK In the past, The Matrix Reloaded is, like the original, only available to stream via Now.

The first sequel isn’t held in the same regard as the original, however it still has some excellent scenes and is easily the more enjoyable of the two sequels.

How to stream The Matrix Revolutions in the UK

Certainly the worst of the three, The Matrix Revolutions is at times a bit of a mess. But it’s still worth a watch if you want to be completely up to date ahead of Revelations.

You can probably guess already, but the only place to stream the film as part of a subscription is through the Now service.

Can you stream The Matrix series in 4K HDR?

Now doesn’t offer any 4K HDR streaming, and to even watch the films in 1080p you’ll need to purchase the Now Boost pass. Without that, 720p is the resolution you’ll get.

If you really want to stream the films in 4K HDR then this is possible though. The versions of all three films are available in 4K with Dolby Vision HDR and Atmos audio. via iTunes and Google Play Movies (no Atmos). These can either be purchased or rented.