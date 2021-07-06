Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Where to preorder the Nintendo Switch OLED online

Want to put your hard earned cash down for a Nintendo Switch OLED? Here’s everything you need to know about preordering Nintendo’s latest console, including where you can find it.

After what feels like an eternity of waiting, the Nintendo Switch Pro (now the Nintendo Switch OLED Model) has finally seen the light of day. There’s a lot to know about how the updated device stacks up against its predecessor, and for that you can check out our rundown of the Nintendo Switch OLED vs Nintendo Switch.

Of course, if you’ve come to this article then chances are you already know everything there is to about the Nintendo Switch OLED, and so we’ll dive right in to where you can expect to preorder one. Just be aware, the preorder situation is likely to change on a regular basis, so make sure to keep this page bookmarked so you can check up on any updates at a moment’s notice.

As it stands, no major UK retailers have the Nintendo Switch OLED listed in their wares. The only website that makes mention of the device is Nintendo’s official website, which has a section dedicated to registering your interesting.

Even if you plan on preordering the Switch OLED with a different retailer, it’s still worth registering your interest over at Nintendo as any updates from the big-N will no doubt correlate with appearances of the Switch OLED at the likes of Amazon, GAME and elsewhere.

While we do know that the Switch OLED is priced at $350 in the US, there’s no word yet on the UK pricing. Given that there isn’t usually too much of a discrepancy between the two currencies these days, it’s easy to imagine the Switch OLED coming in at around the £329-£349 mark. As soon as we have more concrete information, this section will be updated.

