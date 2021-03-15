Where to get an Apple HomePod before it’s gone

Apple’s pulled the plug on its very first smart speaker, but there’s some stock still out there in the wild just waiting to be claimed before it’s gone for good.

It’s been just over three years since the Apple HomePod hit store shelves, and in that time the hefty smart speaker has yet to become a staple of modern smart homes in the same way that Amazon Echo and Google Nest devices have. Plus, with the arguably superior (and cheaper) HomePod Mini now widely available, the days of the original HomePod were surely numbered.

Still, with the HomePod going the way of the dinosaurs (as confirmed by TechCrunch), the device could be something of a collector’s item down the line, particularly as stock is now steadily dwindling at various retailers. If you fancy adding one to your collection before stock is completely sold out, then keep reading on.

Where can I buy the Apple HomePod?

We’ve done a great deal of searching and as it turns out, the act of trying to find a HomePod isn’t going to be an easy feat from this point onwards, with the smart speaker now being almost as illusive as Sony and Microsoft’s next-gen consoles.

Don’t call it a day just yet however, as there is some stock still available via Argos’ eBay storefront of all places. The HomePod is now a tad cheaper than when it first launched (£279 instead of £319), and while it’s not the biggest discount we’ve ever seen, it’s a fair price for something that is likely to go up in value once stock is gone completely.

If stock does reappear elsewhere then we’ll be sure to update this page, but for the time being it’s really Argos or nada for one of the best smart speakers out there. For a quick rundown of how the Apple HomePod faired during testing by our Home Technology Editor, David Ludlow, this is what he had to say:

“If I were to judge this on audio quality alone, the HomePod is the best-sounding smart speaker, and two are even better. In fact, they’re so good that they are my speaker of choice in the office, producing a smart, auto-tuned sound that adapts to surroundings perfectly.

Yet, for all the audio quality available, the HomePod is somewhat frustrating. It only works properly in Apple homes, needs Apple Music to really make the most of it, and it lacks any kind of input outside of AirPlay 2. Then, there’s the general lack of support for smart home devices, which makes an Amazon Echo or Google Home better for voice control”