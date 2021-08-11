Where to buy the Radeon RX 6600 XT graphics card

The release of Radeon’s latest graphics card is almost here, and you’ll want to act fast to get your hands on it. Here are all the places selling the Radeon RX 6600 XT.

If there’s one thing that PC gamers have learned over the last year, it’s that online only sales and an abundance of scalpers can be the perfect recipe for disaster. It’s not just graphics cards that have been in high demand, with PS5 stock shortages still continuing to persist, so you need to make sure your eyes are peeled if you want to bag yourself a new GPU.

The graphics card is built on AMD RDNA architecture and offers 32MB of AMD Infinity Cache with 8GB of GDDR6 memory, with features like AMD smart access memory (SAM), which unlocks higher performance when paired with AMD processors or motherboards, and AMD FidelityFX super-resolution, an open-source upscaling technology for developers.

It’s a solid GPU all-round, with Editor Alastair Stevenson giving the graphics card a high four-star rating, writing: “The AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT is AMD’s most affordable current-generation graphics card, proving to be an excellent choice for gamers who are on a budget and want high-end features such as ray tracing.”

“The card’s focus on the 1080p segment of the market and lower specs mean the RX 6600 XT doesn’t require much power to run.”

Where to buy the Radeon RX 6600 XT

The release date for the Radeon RX 6600 XT is August 11, though we don’t have a specific time, we will update this article if we find out.

The expected price of AMD’s graphics card is $379 in the US and £329.99 in the UK. The European-wide pricing is not yet available, though we do know in Germany it will cost €379.99

To make things a little easier for you, here are the links you’ll need to jump across to some of the biggest online retailers:

Why is there a graphic card shortage?

As with everything nowadays, you can thank Covid for the delays in part, as factories shut down and delays in shipping have definitely had an effect on graphic cards being so hard to find.

There is also a global chip shortage at the moment, which is affecting a lot of technology, from cars to phones to consoles.

And finally, scalpers and bots have had a hand in buying up a lot of the remaining stock and selling it for inflated prices, making it even harder to get a decent graphics card.