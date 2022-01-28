Nvidia launched its new RTX 3050 graphics card this week, which is the cheapest GPU in the 30-Series range and target a 1080p at 60fps performance with AAA games.

But graphics cards have been notoriously difficult to purchase in the last couple of years due to the GPU shortage, so you’re going to have to be quick if you’ve any chance of bagging the RTX 3050 at the £239 MRSP.

In order to help out, we’ve provided links to all the retailers that will be selling the RTX 3050. Stock doesn’t seem to be available at the time of writing, but with many listings saying ‘coming soon’ we’re hoping that the graphics card will become available in the near future.

It’s worth pointing out that the RTX 3050 is not available in the vanilla Founder’s Edition form, so you’ll have to buy it from a third-party manufacturer instead. This means there will be lots of design variations, so double check you’re not paying over the odds for a fancy decorations before hitting checkout.

Where to buy the Nvidia RTX 3050

Amazon: Not in stock

Not in stock Box: Coming soon – Stock Alert available

Coming soon – Stock Alert available ebuyer: Coming soon

Coming soon Overclockers : Available soon

Available soon Scan: Not in stock

Unfortunately, it looks like the Nvidia RYX 3050 isn’t available in any of the major online retailers in the UK right now. The likes of Box and eBuyers are suggesting more stock will be ‘coming soon’ although they haven’t given an sort of ETA.

We’ll make sure to keep updating this article once we hear more news on stock, so make sure to keep this page bookmarked for the future.

For now, check out our Nvidia RTX 3050 review to check out our final verdict, as well as our Nvidia RTX 3050 vs RTX 3060 Ti and Nvidia RTX 3050 vs Nvidia GTX 1660 Ti comparison articles so you know which is the perfect GPU for you.