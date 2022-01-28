 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Where to buy the Nvidia RTX 3050

Ryan Jones By Ryan Jones
Computing and Gaming Editor

Nvidia launched its new RTX 3050 graphics card this week, which is the cheapest GPU in the 30-Series range and target a 1080p at 60fps performance with AAA games.

But graphics cards have been notoriously difficult to purchase in the last couple of years due to the GPU shortage, so you’re going to have to be quick if you’ve any chance of bagging the RTX 3050 at the £239 MRSP.

In order to help out, we’ve provided links to all the retailers that will be selling the RTX 3050. Stock doesn’t seem to be available at the time of writing, but with many listings saying ‘coming soon’ we’re hoping that the graphics card will become available in the near future.

It’s worth pointing out that the RTX 3050 is not available in the vanilla Founder’s Edition form, so you’ll have to buy it from a third-party manufacturer instead. This means there will be lots of design variations, so double check you’re not paying over the odds for a fancy decorations before hitting checkout.

Where to buy the Nvidia RTX 3050

Unfortunately, it looks like the Nvidia RYX 3050 isn’t available in any of the major online retailers in the UK right now. The likes of Box and eBuyers are suggesting more stock will be ‘coming soon’ although they haven’t given an sort of ETA.

We’ll make sure to keep updating this article once we hear more news on stock, so make sure to keep this page bookmarked for the future.

For now, check out our Nvidia RTX 3050 review to check out our final verdict, as well as our Nvidia RTX 3050 vs RTX 3060 Ti and Nvidia RTX 3050 vs Nvidia GTX 1660 Ti comparison articles so you know which is the perfect GPU for you.

You might like…

Trusted Recommends: Bargain buds, pricey speakers and the latest Moto Android

Trusted Recommends: Bargain buds, pricey speakers and the latest Moto Android

Max Parker 1 hour ago
Death Stranding Director’s Cut system requirements: The official PC specs

Death Stranding Director’s Cut system requirements: The official PC specs

Gemma Ryles 2 hours ago
Google has just leaked the Pixel 6a — but you’ll never guess how

Google has just leaked the Pixel 6a — but you’ll never guess how

Peter Phelps 3 hours ago
Austrian Audio is bringing out new gaming and business headsets

Austrian Audio is bringing out new gaming and business headsets

Gemma Ryles 5 hours ago
Pokémon Legends: Arceus is out now, here are the cheapest places to buy

Pokémon Legends: Arceus is out now, here are the cheapest places to buy

Gemma Ryles 6 hours ago
Messenger boosts end-to-end encrypted chats with a massive feature drop

Messenger boosts end-to-end encrypted chats with a massive feature drop

Chris Smith 18 hours ago
Ryan Jones
By Ryan Jones
Computing and Gaming Editor
Formerly the Staff Writer at Stuff Magazine, Ryan's been writing about tech since he graduated from Cardiff University. At Trusted Reviews he is focused on everything computer-related, giving him a va…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.