Where to buy the AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT

Looking to build a new gaming rig with one of AMD’s latest RX 6700 XT graphics cards, but not sure where to get the best price?

Well you’re not alone, as ongoing stock shortages mean that picking up a new GPU is incredibly tricky at the moment, with each new shipment of graphics cards flying off the shelves nearly as quickly as the PS5.

We’ve created this guide to help you find a decent deal, detailing which stores are confirmed to carry the AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT.

Which stores sell the AMD RX 6700 XT?

When asked which stores will sell the RX 6700 XT, an AMD spokesperson told Trusted Reviews:

“The RX 6700 XT will be available standalone as well as in pre-built gaming PC’s from our partners in the UK including, AlphaSync, AWD-IT, CyberPower UK, Novatech, Overclockers UK, PCSpecialist, and Scan.”

Sadly they didn’t offer any insight on how many cards each store will have when asked, leaving it up in the air how long they will stay on sale.

The AMD RX 6700 XT launched on 18 March. AMD’s reference design cards carry a $479/£419.99 RRP, making them moderately cheaper than their arch-rival, the Nvidia RTX 3070. You can see a thorough breakdown how the two cards compare in our RX 6700 XT vs RTX 3070 guide.

We haven’t currently tested (or seen) any third-party versions of the RX 6700 XT from the likes of Asus, Gigabyte, MSI, PNY and Zotac. These cards tend to have slightly better specs than the reference-design version, which is intended to give third-party cards a basis to build off, not as a final consumer product. They generally do this by slightly boosting the card’s clock speeds, or adding custom coolers to improve performance or reduce their size.

Pre-built AMD RX 6700 XT desktops

Stock of the RX 6700 XT is limited. However, based on our experience looking for stock of AMD’s older RX 6800 and RX 6900 XT cards, it’ll likely be easier to get one by buying a pre-built desktop with it already installed.

We haven’t seen any systems appear on Overclockers, Scan and most other specialist PC retailers just yet, but we’ll update this article with the best we can find once they start rolling out.

If you go looking yourself, we’d recommend trying to find one that pairs the GPU with a Ryzen 5000-series CPU. This will let you take advantage of AMD’s Smart Access Memory tech, which improves efficiency by letting the CPU directly access the GPU’s memory.

Why is there so little stock of the RX 6700 XT?

There is currently a global stock shortage of graphics cards for multiple reasons.

Firstly, there are the ongoing supply chain issues happening across the entire tech industry resulting from the ongoing pandemic.

The other is the unprecedentedly high demand for them. Cryptocurrency mining has been on the rise in key territories such as China for over a year, forcing stores to put caps on how many GPUs a single customer can buy at one time. Mining cryptocurrency, such as Bitcoin, is a GPU intensive task that requires incredibly powerful systems with multiple cards.

The current-generation AMD and Nvidia cards are also in high demand among regular gamers due to the massive performance increases they offer. While benchmarking the new family of cards, we detected as high as 50% performance improvements compared to the previous generation. You can see a more detailed breakdown of the top performing cards in our best GPU guide.