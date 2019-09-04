When will your phone get the Android 10 update?

The long-awaited Android 10 update has finally started rolling out to compatible handsets, but at present the list of Android 10 phones is very short indeed. Wondering when your phone will receive the Android 10 update? Here’s what we know about the Android 10 rollout dates right now. We will keep updating this article as we find out more.

There’s one range of phones that’s pretty much always guaranteed to be first in line for the latest Android update – that, of course, is Google’s Pixel series.

At the same time, there are some brands that always seem to trail way behind others when it comes to Android updates. Samsung tends to jump onto the update train several months after its competitors.

Google Pixel phones

Android 10 began rolling out to all generations of Pixel on day one:

Essential phones

When Android Pie was released, Essential showed up all of its big name competitors by letting its customers update on the very first day. And it’s done it again with the Android 10 update:

Essential phone

Huawei phones

While Huawei’s relationship with Android has been up in the air for a while now, the Chinese brand has released a list of devices due to get the update very soon. EMUI 10, which is based on Android 10, is expected to hit the following Huawei and Honor smartphones on September 8:

Nokia phones

While the Nokia 9 PureView and Nokia 8.1 came running Android Pie out of the box, not all Nokias are equal.

With so many models to choose from, rollout dates for Nokia users can vary a lot. Luckily, HMD Global tweeted this handy calendar a couple of weeks back that gives us a rough idea of when each Nokia will get the latest Android update. The following phones will receive the update in Q4 2019:

While these handsets won’t see the OS upgrade until 2020:

Nokia 7 Plus

Nokia 6.1 Plus

Nokia 6.1

Nokia 4.2

Nokia 3.2

Nokia 3.1 Plus

Nokia 2.2

Nokia 8 Sirocco

Nokia 5.1 Plus

Nokia 1 Plus

Nokia 1

Nokia 5.1

Nokia 3.1

Nokia 2.1

