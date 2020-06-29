When will the Xbox Series S launch happen? New report suggests longer wait

The Xbox Series S, the eagerly-anticipated scaled back version of the next-gen Xbox Series X, will be announced by Microsoft in August, according to new reports.

As part of a wider report on Microsoft’s decision not to hold an Xbox 20/20 briefing in June, Eurogamer sources say the company is gearing up to launch the console codenamed Lockhart in August.

Microsoft itself is saying a live stream of some description is still planned for July, but today’s report adds to a growing consensus that the big news might be saved until the eighth month of the year.

The report says the console, which is unlikely to have an optical drive and may max out at 1080p resolution, was originally scheduled to be announced in June, but has now been pushed back.

Of course, much of this likely comes from the disruption caused by the cancellation of E3 2020, which has traditionally been the largest gaming show of the year. The coronavirus pandemic put paid to this and dozens of other big events in the tech calendar this year, forcing countless companies to rethink plans.

It is thought Microsoft would have used E3 to make a bug splash with the consoles arriving this holiday season.

While Microsoft long confirmed the Xbox Series X many months ago, firstly with its Project Scarlett announcements, it is yet to officially acknowledge the Series S ‘Lockhart’ machine, which has been rumoured for just as long.

However, recent reports have all-but-confirmed it is indeed coming, leaving gamers to wait and see which option is likely to best suit their needs. It seems that decision is still at least a month away.

