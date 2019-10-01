Which Sony Xperia phones will get upgraded to Android 10?

If you’re the proud owner of a Sony Xperia phone, you may have spent the past few weeks reading about Android 10’s new features, and wondering if your handset will ever get updated to the new version of Google’s mobile OS. The Japanese firm has been frustratingly quiet on the Android 10 front, but in this article we’ll go through everything we know right now.

Android 10 (née Android Q) was released on September 3 but, Pixel handsets aside, it’s yet to make its way to many smartphones. So how long will it take to reach Sony’s Xperia devices?

Which Sony Xperia phones will get Android 10?

The Sony Xperia XZ3 was one of a handful of devices that Google involved in the Android 10 beta programme. We are, therefore, very confident that Xperia XZ3 owners will get bumped up to the final version of Android 10 in the near future.

“The Android Q Beta period has now come to an end and we would like to thank all developers involved during this time. All of you who tested and sent us feedback on the software, much appreciated!” Sony announced recently.

“To know when Android Q is available for your device, please stay updated to the Sony Mobile blog for related news. To return to official software, please connect your device back to Xperia Companion and follow the Software repair instructions.”

Unfortunately, as mentioned above, Sony hasn’t exactly been forthcoming on the Android 10 front. In fact, beyond the above, the company hasn’t let anything slip.

This contrasts sharply with Sony’s approach to the Android Pie update.

The company was very clear about its update plans last year, and even published a detailed infographic explaining why it can take so long for Android version updates to reach non-Google phones. That infographic has since been pulled.

We fully expect the flagship Sony Xperia 1 to get bumped up to Android 10 at some point too, but beyond this the outlook is far less clear.

It’s possible that the Sony Xperia 10 and Sony Xperia 10 Plus will get some Android 10 love too, as well as the Sony Xperia XZ2, Sony Xperia XZ2 Premium and Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact.

When will Sony Xperia phones get Android 10?

Since it was part of the Android 10 beta programme, we’d expect the Sony Xperia XZ3 to get the Android 10 nod in the very near future.

We were impressed at how quick off the mark Sony was with Android Pie last year.

By November 2018, the company had managed to update the Xperia XZ3, Xperia XZ2, Xperia XZ2 Compact, Xperia XZ Premium, Xperia XZ1, Xperia XZ1 Compact and Xperia XZ2 Premium to Android 9 Pie. More of the same, please!

What will Android 10 bring to Sony Xperia phones?

Some of the biggest new features in Android 10 are a system-wide dark mode, gesture navigation, new privacy tools and Focus Mode, will let you temporarily silence apps that you don’t want to be disturbed by.

There’s a huge amount on board − and you can read about them all in more depth here.

