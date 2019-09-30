Which Nokia phones will get upgraded to Android 10?

Wondering when your Nokia will finally get that Android 10 glow up? Here’s all we know when it comes to Nokia and Android’s latest OS update.

Last month, HMD Global announced which Nokia phones would be getting Android 10 and when each device was scheduled in the roll out. Now the company has revealed which phones will be getting the lightweight Go edition.

In recent years, Nokia smartphones have been quick to update to the latest OS and it seems this year is no different. While the Nokia 9 PureView and Nokia 8.1 came running Android Pie out of the box, unfortunately not all Nokias are equal.

With so many models to choose from, rollout dates for Nokia users can vary a lot. Luckily, HMD Global tweeted this handy calendar a couple of weeks back to give us a rough idea of when each Nokia will get the latest Android update.

Related: Android 10 features

Which Nokia phones will get Android 10?

Phones expected to see the full Android 10 update include the Nokia 9 PureView, Nokia 8.1, Nokia 7.1, Nokia 7 Plus, Nokia 6.1 Plus, Nokia 6.1, Nokia 4.2, Nokia 3.2, Nokia 3.1 Plus, Nokia 2.2, Nokia 8 Sirocco, Nokia 5.1 Plus, Nokia 1 Plus, Nokia 1, Nokia 5.1 and the Nokia 3.1.

Phones receiving the more lightweight Android 10 (Go edition) include the Nokia 1 Plus, Nokia 2.1 and the Nokia 1.

Related: Best smartphone

When will Nokia phones get Android 10?

The following phones will receive the update in Q4 2019:

Nokia 9 PureView

Nokia 8.1

Nokia 7.1

While these handsets won’t see the OS upgrade until 2020:

Nokia 7 Plus

Nokia 6.1 Plus

Nokia 6.1

Nokia 4.2

Nokia 3.2

Nokia 3.1 Plus

Nokia 2.2

Nokia 8 Sirocco

Nokia 5.1 Plus

Nokia 1 Plus

Nokia 1

Nokia 5.1

Nokia 3.1

Nokia 2.1

Nokia 2.1 Android (Go edition)

Nokia 1 Plus Android (Go edition)

Nokia 1 Android (Go edition)

What will Android 10 bring to Nokia phones?

Android 10 is set to bring a tonne of new upgrades to Nokia handsets. This included gesture controls, Focus Mode to silence your more distracting apps and a system-wide dark mode so you can scroll through Facebook late at night without feeling like you’re staring into the sun.

Staff Writer Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …