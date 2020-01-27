When will Nexus 6P owners finally get their refund?

After years of disappointment, Nexus 6P owners are finally due to receive their settlement payment – but why has it taken Google so long to cough up the dough?

The Nexus 6P, developed by Google and manufactured by Huawei, was released all the way back in September 2015, yet compromising issues such as boot-looping and random shutdowns prompted a class action lawsuit against the brands.

This ended with Google promising to pay up $400 to users in the United States who were affected by the issue, with the reporting deadline being in September 2019. But though the payment was due by mid-February, that has now been delayed to March 11 because “the amount of time required to review and process claims was greater than anticipated.” When asked about this delay, Google did not respond immediately when requested for comment.

Upon the release of the Nexus 6P, we were effusive in our praise – in fact, we described it as no less than “the best phone of 2015”, thanks to its excellent all-round performance encompassing photography, software, battery life, screen quality, and value for money.

The Nexus 6P was the last official collaboration between the two firms when it came to smartphones. It was also the last phone to carry Googles Nexus brand, with the firm moving to use it’s current Pixel branding, the next year.

Since the release of the Nexus 6P, the last phone in the collaborative series, Google and Huawei have has a turbulent relationship. In 2019, an executive order from the US government banned Huawei from using Google’s Android software, and since then the manufacturer has used an open source version of the software that has no access to the suite of Google apps that many Android users rely on. Nonetheless, both brands have highly-anticipated phones due for release soon: the Huawei P40 Pro and the Google Pixel 4a. Let’s hope these ones go off without a hitch…

