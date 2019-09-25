Which Motorola phones will get upgraded to Android 10?

If you’ve got a Motorola phone, you might be wondering when it will be upgraded to the Android 10 operating system. Here’s all the info we can find.

Android 10 was released on September 3, but it still hasn’t been widely adopted by many devices outside of Google’s Pixel range and a handful of key flagships. So how long will it take to reach Motorola’s range of budget and mid-range devices?

Fortunately the majority of Moto users can expect the receive the update somewhat early thanks to the Android One initiative, which guarantees regular software updates and security patches. On top of that, there are some further Motorola devices we’d expect to pick up the new OS. Read on for our full breakdown.

Which Motorola phones will get Android 10?

The following list includes all Motorola devices on the Android One programme:

We also expect devices in the Moto G7 series to receive the update. This rang eincludes the following:

When will Motorola phones get Android 10?

Last year, Android Pie was released in August and the devices received the update in November. We expect a similar launch pattern to be repeated this year, so the software might land in November or December. As for the non-Android One devices, last year’s Motorola OS updates were staggered between November and February. Again, this acts as a good rule of thumb for this year’s releases: we’d expect the new software to arrive from February or March at the latest.

What will Android 10 bring to Motorola phones?

There are plenty of new features that Android 10 could bring to Motorola’s range, including Dark Mode, gesture controls, and Focus Mode. Dark Mode gives an optional black/grey theme to the interface and compatible apps, which helps to rest your eyes compared to the default harsh white light. gesture controls will help you navigate without the use of any buttons for a true full-screen experience similar to that on the iPhone. Focus Mode allows you to silence specified apps for a certain time period so that you’re not distracted from studying or working.

Another feature coming to Android 10 is greater support for foldable devices. While you might reckon this utility is just confined to the likes of the Samsung Galaxy Fold or the upcoming Huawei Mate X, in fact Motorola is rumoured to have a foldable of its own in the development pipeline, tentatively named the Motorola Razr 2019 at this point. As you would expect from the name, this device takes on the form of the popular Razr flip phone, marking an interesting new stage in the development of foldable touchscreen phones.

