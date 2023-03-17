 large image

When will Avatar 2 be available to stream on Disney Plus?

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

How to watch Avatar 2: The Way of Water on Disney Plus: When does the Avatar sequel become available to stream in the home on Disney+ ?

Avatar: The Way of Water was almost as big a box-office smash as its blockbusting predecessor, which introduced the world to a new era of 3D cinema era that never quite materialised in the way James Cameron envisioned.

However, his the return to Pandora 13 years on it’s currently the third-highest grossing film of all time, only trailing the original and Avengers: Endgame. Not bad, Jim.

If you haven’t joined the masses at the box office yet, you’re probably waiting to watch at home when the film lands on the Disney+ streaming service.

In 2023 most of our TV sets are far better equipped to handle the visual treat of an Avatar film than they were in 2009, so it makes sense to wait for the 4K HDR version with Dolby Atmos Audio that’ll hopefully be available within the next couple of months on a service you already pay for.

Plus, it’s 3 hours and 12 minutes long, guys. At home, you can pause to pee and grab more snacks without missing anything!

But when will Avatar: The Way of Water become available on Disney Plus?

When will Avatar: The Way of Water hit Disney Plus?

The film came out in cinemas on December 16, so has already far surpassed the 45-day minimum window of exclusivity granted to the cinemas. However, we still don’t know how much longer we’ll have to wait for it to hit the Disney Plus streaming service.

Disney says Avatar: The Way of Water will be available on in the United States on March 28 or in the UK on April 4, but only as a digital purchase. That means the usual portals of Google Play, Amazon Video and Apple TV will have it for sale or rent.

There’s no news yet on an Avatar 2 Disney Plus streaming date. The entertainment giant hasn’t even confirmed it is coming to Disney Plus, period. However, we’ll keep you posted as soon as there’s an official announcement.

How to stream Avatar 2 when it drops

You’ll need an active Disney Plus subscription. There are no free trials available, so you’ll need to sign-up and hand over some cash.

It costs £7.99 a month or £79.90 a year. You’ll also be able to watch the first two seasons as well as all of the Star Wars original series. There’s a sign up link above.

Avatar: The Way of Water trailer

