When is the next Steam Sale? Halloween Sale 2018 dates and times

When is the next Steam Sale? Latest Halloween Sale 2018 dates and times

Your guide to the next Steam Sale, including all the latest news, rumours and leaks regarding the Steam Halloween Sale 2018, plus what to expect from the Steam Black Friday Sale and Winter Sale. Everything you need to know is right here in one handy place.

Taking place regularly throughout the year, Steam Sales offer some of the year’s absolute best PC gaming deals. 2018 means an entire year of new seasonal sales that will likely crop up in the Spring, Summer and just in time for Halloween, Black Friday and Christmas.

While Valve rarely releases details of its Steam Sales in advance, the internet is pretty handy at digging up details of upcoming sales and we’ve got all the latest rumours on the next Steam Sale – the Steam Halloween Sale 2018.

Related: Black Friday 2018 UK

When is the next Steam Sale? Steam Halloween Sale 2018 dates and times

There are a number of Steam Sales throughout the year, but dedicated PC gamers know the Halloween Sale (or Autumn Sale) is one of the biggest ones – just after the epic Summer Sale. It normally takes place in October, but the exact start date is shrouded in mystery until closer to the time.

In 2018, the internet predicts that the Steam Halloween Sale will start on October 26. While this isn’t confirmed, the 2017 Halloween Sale started on October 26 as well, so it’s a good idea of when to expect the deals to start flooding in. This is because the big Steam Sales tend to run for roughly a week, so with Halloween due to take place on October 31 as per usual, it seems likely we’ll see a similar pattern this year.

In terms of timings, Steam Sale deals usually go live at 6pm BST/1pm EDT/10am PDT on the launch date.

We’ll have more information on the Steam Halloween Sale – and all forthcoming Steam Sales – plus news on the best deals as soon as it becomes available.

Related: Best gaming PC

When do Steam Sales take place?

For reference, here’s when the ‘big four’ Steam Sales kicked off in 2017:

Steam Summer Sale: June 22

June 22 Steam Halloween Sale: October 26

October 26 Steam Black Friday Sale: November 22

November 22 Steam Winter Sale: December 21

That’s all we know right now, but we can expect to learn much more in the very near future, so stay tuned to Trusted Reviews for all your Steam Sale needs.

Related: Best PS4 deals

Are you excited for the next Steam Sale? Let us know on Facebook and Twitter @trustedreviews.