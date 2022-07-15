When can you watch Thor: Love and Thunder on Disney Plus?

Want to know when you can stream Thor: Love and Thunder from the comfort of your own home? Here’s everything you need to know.

If you’ve popped by your local cinema recently then you might have noticed that the 29th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe – also known as Thor: Love and Thunder – is currently playing. As a sequel to both Thor: Ragnarok and the events of Avengers: Endgame, Love and Thunder is a key part of Thor’s ongoing storyline within the MCU and one that you don’t want to miss.

However, if getting down to your local cinema just isn’t an option then you will be able to stream the film from home in the not too distant future. To know when can you dive into Thor’s latest film without having to leave the sofa, just keep reading on.

When is Thor: Love and Thunder coming to Disney Plus?

While Disney has yet to formally announce when Thor: Love and Thunder will be coming to its streaming platform, we can deduce an estimated date based on the recent trend of other MCU films.

For example, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness appeared on Disney Plus a mere 47 days after it debuted in cinemas, which means Thor: Love and Thunder could be streamable as early as August 24.

However, if Disney decides to opt for a longer waiting period like the three month gap afforded to Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, then we might not be seeing Thor on the platform until October.

What is Thor: Love and Thunder about?

In the final moments of Avengers Endgame, Thor decided to leave New Asgard with the Guardians of the Galaxy, all in the hope of scoping out new adventures and a new life. Love and Thunder picks up that thread as we see Thor trying to find a new way to spend his days in the universe.

At the same time, Thor bumps into an old flame, Jane Foster, who now wields the hammer Mjolnir and dresses in armor that’s very similar to Thor’s classic look. To get more of an idea of what’s in store, you can watch the trailer below.

Which MCU films do you need to watch before seeing Thor: Love and Thunder?

Because Love and Thunder is part of the Thor franchise, it almost goes without saying that its predecessors (Thor, Thor: Dark World and Thor: Ragnarok) should be watched if you want to know who all the characters are.

It’s also worth watching (or potentially re-watching) Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame as both of these films progress Thor’s storyline quite a bit, and it’s the events of the latter that lead to Thor being teamed up with the Guardians of the Galaxy in the first place.