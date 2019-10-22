When is The Outer Worlds coming to Nintendo Switch?

Obsidian Entertainment’s The Outer Worlds launches later this week and it’s looking fantastic, although one version will be coming a little bit later than the others.

The upcoming RPG has been confirmed for Nintendo Switch, although the port will be coming after the PS4, Xbox One and PC releases, which all launch on October 25.

A release date for the Nintendo Switch version of The Outer Worlds remains a mystery, likely because the porting work by Virtuos is still being handled. Chances are it’s a rather huge undertaking to get such a massive RPG running on the tiny console.

Virtuos was responsible for a number of other gaming projects including the contribution of assets to games like League of Legends and Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End alongside other porting attempts to other platforms.

We’ll be sure to update this article the moment a release date is announced for The Outer Worlds on Nintendo Switch. Fingers crossed it arrives before the end of 2019.

Other major ports to Nintendo’s hybrid console include Wolfenstein, DOOM and, perhaps most recently, Overwatch. We’ll have words on the latter soon on how it shapes out in the performance and visual departments.

‘If it continues its fine form though, this will not only become one of my favourite games of the year, but one of my favourite RPG experiences full stop,’ reads our review-in-progress.

‘With a wacky dark humour, an expansive upgrade system and branching storylines that make every action feel significant, Obsidian Entertainment looks to set a new bar for RPG games.’

