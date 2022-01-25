When will Apple’s first event of the year take place?

Expert opinion indicates that a bumper year is on the way for Apple, with more products than ever expected to be announced. But when will things kick off? Here’s what we know so far about the first Apple event of 2022.

Any Apple event is always an unmissable date in the global tech calendar, and things are certainly no different in 2022; in fact, it could be one of the brand’s best years in quite some time, as industry expert Mark Gurman has claimed that Apple could launch the “widest array” of products in its entire history. The only question remains; when will that first event take place, and what new tech could be shown off when the curtain rises?

First of all, no Apple events have been officially announced yet for this year, so nobody can be precisely sure of the secretive manufacturer’s exact schedule at this stage. Nonetheless, we can still estimate with a fair degree of confidence when the dates may fall.

Last year, Apple hosted a Spring Unloaded event on 20 April. This year we once again expect an unveiling to take place in spring, but we can’t be quite so precise with the date. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman is once again our best source of information, and he reckons an event will be forthcoming in March or April:

Naturally, the second question is; what will be unveiled at such an event?

Fortunately, we have quite a bit more information when it comes to this matter. The major announcements of the event are thought to be the iPhone SE 5G and a new model of iPad Air. On top of that, there are also rumours that a new larger-screened iMac could make its first bow at the same event. It’s definitely one to keep your eyes peeled for.

Apple’s ambitions won’t stop with just one event in the year, of course; if last year’s launch pattern is followed then you’ll also want to keep abreast of developments at the World Wide Developers Conference (a software-focused even which typically takes place in early June), and then two hardware launch events in the autumn. These latter dates are when we expect to see the unveilings of the iPhone 14 series, the Apple Watch 8, and AirPods Pro 2, among other products — so make sure to stay tuned, and don’t miss out!