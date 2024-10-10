When is the next Amazon Prime Day? All we know so far

Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days event is over for another year, marking the last big sales event of the year for Prime subscribers – so when is the next Amazon Prime Day?

Black Friday is coming up on November 29, but that will be a broad sales event involving every online retailer worth its salt. Prime Day is different as it’s an Amazon-only affair that applies exclusively to Prime members (you can sign up here).

Because of that more focused nature, Prime Day tends to throw up some of the best deals on tech products each and every year. So when is the next Prime Day set to take place?

There’s nothing in the way of official confirmation as yet – like we said, the last Prime Day only just wrapped up. However, we can make some educated guesses based on previous Prime Day events.

We also have an inkling that this is going to be a big one. For more information on why that is, read on.

When will Amazon hold its next Prime Day?

We won’t find out the official date until much nearer the time, but we can be pretty certain that the next Amazon Prime Day will take place in mid-July of 2025.

Our confidence stems from the simple fact that all but two Prime Day events have taken place in mid-July since its 2015 inception. The first exception was Prime Day 2020, which slipped to October thanks to lockdown, while the other was Prime Day 2022 in June.

It’s been back on track ever since then, with this year’s Prime Day taking place across July 16 and 17.

Sign up to Amazon Prime Want to enjoy free next-day delivery and access to Prime Video? You can sign up to a month of Amazon Prime right now for no cost whatsoever. Amazon

Cancel any time

30-day free trial View Deal

Why is this next Prime Day likely to be special?

We mentioned in the intro that we have a suspicion this next Prime Day could be even more of a big deal than usual. Those who’ve been reading closely may well have spotted why that might be.

The very first Amazon Prime Day event took place in 2015. This means that Prime Day 2025 will mark the sales event’s 10-year anniversary.

We can’t imagine that Amazon is going to miss the chance to capitalise on this milestone. It’s an open goal from a marketing perspective, especially if the retailer accompanies the inevitable media blitz with its biggest sales event ever.

Mark our words – the next Prime Day is going to be massive.

What do we expect from Prime Day 2025?

Again, it’s way too early to provide any solid information on deals for Prime Day 2025, and the focus has shift a little over the past nine or ten years.

For example, one Prime Day saw a some major discounts on games consoles, while another highlighted Apple products.

There are a few constants, however. There absolutely will be sweeping discounts across Amazon’s own-branded products, such as Echo speakers, Kindle e-readers, Fire TV sticks and television sets, and Ring smart home devices.

Other products that always seem to do well on Amazon Prime Day are air fryers and slow cookers, as well as headphones and Bluetooth speakers. Keep an eye out for deals on vacuum cleaners, too.

Whatever the case, you can expect the Trusted Reviews team to be on hand, providing you with the best Prime Day 2025 deals.