When is The Little Mermaid remake coming to Disney Plus?

How to watch The Little Mermaid (2023) on Disney Plus: The live action remake of the classic ‘Under the Sea’ tale is tearing up the box office, but when will The Little Mermaid hit the home on Disney+?

The live action remakes of classic Disney animated features aren’t for everyone (especially traditionalists), but there’s certainly enough people for these releases to make hundreds of millions at the box office.

The Little Mermaid, which sees Halle Bailey take on the iconic role of Ariel as she looks to discover what life is like above the surface, is the latest to cash in.

It’s almost a quarter of a century since the animated original was released and this remake joins the likes of The Lion King, Dumbo and The Jungle Book, which got the live action treatment over the last decade.

The Little Mermaid hasn’t enjoyed the kindest reception from the critics, but to many who grew up with iconic characters like Sebastian, Ursula, Flounder, Prince Eric, and King Triton, it’ll be the hottest ticket of the summer regardless of the star-ratings attached to the film.

The film is set to be exclusive to the movie theatres for the next few weeks, but it won’t be too long until you can watch at home in 4K on Disney Plus.

Sign up for Disney+ Disney+ offers access to loads of original shows like The Mandalorian and Hawkeye, classic films and content from big brands like Star Wars, Marvel and Pixar. Disney+

£7.99 a month View Deal

When will The Little Mermaid land on Disney Plus?

The film’s official cinematic release was Friday May 26. Disney guarantees the cinemas at least 30 days of exclusivity.

So, The Little Mermaid won’t hit Disney Plus until June 26 at the earliest. Strange World followed this precedent, arriving on Disney Plus just a month after its cinematic launch, as did Encanto.

However, given the summer holidays are coming up, Disney may choose to extract as much revenue from an A-tier franchise like The Little Mermaid by keeping it in theatres for longer.

We’ll keep you posted.

How to stream The Little Mermaid (2023) when it drops

You’ll need an active Disney Plus subscription. There are no free trials available, so you’ll need to sign-up and hand over some cash.

It costs £7.99 a month or £79.90 a year. Right now you can prep by revisiting the first movie! There’s a sign up link above and below.

The Little Mermaid trailer