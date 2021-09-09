 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

When is Shang-Chi coming to Disney Plus?

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Staff Writer

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is the latest Marvel superhero movie to hit cinemas, but when will it be available to stream on Disney Plus?

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is the latest Marvel Studios’ movie and the first Asian-led film in the franchise. The movie follows Marvel Comics character Shang-Chi (Kim’s Convenience’s Simu Liu) as he is forced to confront his father who happens to be the leader of the dangerous organisation, the Ten Rings. 

You can watch the trailer below: 

With an increasing number of Disney movies heading directly to Disney Plus at launch including the likes of Mulan, Cruella and Black Widow, you may be surprised to hear that the movie isn’t available on the streaming service just yet. 

Read on to discover when you’ll be able to catch Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on Disney Plus.

When is Shang-Chi available to stream on Disney Plus?

Shang-Chi arrived in cinemas on September 3, meaning you can head to your local theatre to watch it today. However, we still have a few weeks to go until we expect to see the movie land on Disney Plus. 

While Disney has yet to unveil an official streaming date, CEO Bob Chapek explained the unusual release plan during Disney’s Q3 earnings call on August 12. 

“We think it’s actually going to be an interesting experiment for us because it only has a 45-day window for us [before it heads to streaming]”, said Chapek (via Collider) about Shang-Chi

If we’ve calculated this right, that means we can expect to catch Shang-Chi on our TV screens from October 18. However, this date has yet to be officially confirmed.

You might like…

Best TV 2021: What are the best TVs to buy in 2021?

Best TV 2021: What are the best TVs to buy in 2021?

Kob Monney 4 months ago
Netflix vs Disney Plus: Which streaming service is right for you?

Netflix vs Disney Plus: Which streaming service is right for you?

Aatif Sulleyman 1 year ago
Disney Plus vs Apple TV Plus: What are the big differences?

Disney Plus vs Apple TV Plus: What are the big differences?

Max Parker 1 year ago

The release plan is definitely different to what we saw earlier this summer with Black Widow, which arrived in cinemas and on Disney Plus at the same time with the app’s Premier Access feature. 

Premier Access is a feature that allows you to stream a movie from its launch day by paying a £19.99 fee on top of your standard Disney Plus subscription. Premier Access movies will eventually be available in the Disney Plus library, so you’re essentially paying for early access instead of heading down to the cinema in person. 

Disney isn’t releasing Shang-Chi as a Premier Access movie, so you shouldn’t need to pay any extra to stream the movie when it does hit the platform.

You can head over to DisneyPlus and sign up for an account to catch the film when it drops.

Hannah Davies
By Hannah Davies
Staff Writer
Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.