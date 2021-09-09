Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is the latest Marvel superhero movie to hit cinemas, but when will it be available to stream on Disney Plus?

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is the latest Marvel Studios’ movie and the first Asian-led film in the franchise. The movie follows Marvel Comics character Shang-Chi (Kim’s Convenience’s Simu Liu) as he is forced to confront his father who happens to be the leader of the dangerous organisation, the Ten Rings.

You can watch the trailer below:

With an increasing number of Disney movies heading directly to Disney Plus at launch including the likes of Mulan, Cruella and Black Widow, you may be surprised to hear that the movie isn’t available on the streaming service just yet.

Read on to discover when you’ll be able to catch Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on Disney Plus.

When is Shang-Chi available to stream on Disney Plus?

Shang-Chi arrived in cinemas on September 3, meaning you can head to your local theatre to watch it today. However, we still have a few weeks to go until we expect to see the movie land on Disney Plus.

While Disney has yet to unveil an official streaming date, CEO Bob Chapek explained the unusual release plan during Disney’s Q3 earnings call on August 12.

“We think it’s actually going to be an interesting experiment for us because it only has a 45-day window for us [before it heads to streaming]”, said Chapek (via Collider) about Shang-Chi.

If we’ve calculated this right, that means we can expect to catch Shang-Chi on our TV screens from October 18. However, this date has yet to be officially confirmed.

The release plan is definitely different to what we saw earlier this summer with Black Widow, which arrived in cinemas and on Disney Plus at the same time with the app’s Premier Access feature.

Premier Access is a feature that allows you to stream a movie from its launch day by paying a £19.99 fee on top of your standard Disney Plus subscription. Premier Access movies will eventually be available in the Disney Plus library, so you’re essentially paying for early access instead of heading down to the cinema in person.

Disney isn’t releasing Shang-Chi as a Premier Access movie, so you shouldn’t need to pay any extra to stream the movie when it does hit the platform.

You can head over to DisneyPlus and sign up for an account to catch the film when it drops.