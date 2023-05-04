When is Guardians of The Galaxy 3 streaming on Disney Plus?

How to watch Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 on Disney Plus: The final instalment of GotG is currently in cinemas but when will Vol. 3 be available to stream at home on Disney+?

Peter “Star-Lord” Quill and company are back for another swashbuckling Guardians of the Galaxy adventure as Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe continues.

Once again Chris Pratt will suit up as the brash and cocky Star Lord, joined by Dave Bautista’s Drax, Vin Diesel’s Root and Bradley Cooper’s Rocket, as the Guardians embark on another perilous adventure.

“Still reeling from the loss of Gamora (Zoe Saldana), Peter Quill must rally his team to defend the universe and protect one of their own,” the official synopsis reads. “If the mission is not completely successful, it could possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them.”

Critics are already calling this the best Marvel film since Avengers: Endgame and considering the underwhelming critical response to the Phase 4 flicks, it’d a welcome return to form for the MCU.

The film officially arrives in cinemas on May 5, but you can catch early screenings from today. However, for those adverse to a trip to the movie theatre to watch on the big screen, there’ll be a wait ahead to watch in the home.

So, when will Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 become available to stream on Disney Plus?

Sign up for Disney+ Disney+ offers access to loads of original shows like The Mandalorian and Hawkeye, classic films and content from big brands like Star Wars, Marvel and Pixar. Disney+

£7.99 a month View Deal

When will Guardians of the Galaxy 3 Disney Plus?

The film’s official cinematic release is on Friday May 5. Marvel’s parent company Disney guarantees the cinemas at least 45 days of exclusivity.

So, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 won’t hit Disney Plus until Monday June 19 at the earliest.

However, it’ll probably be slightly longer than that. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania arrived in cinemas on February 6, but won’t be on Disney Plus until May 17. That’s more than three month. Given Guardians of the Galaxy is a much more popular franchise than Paul Rudd’s titular Ant-Man, we wouldn’t be surprised to see Disney give the cinemas an even longer window before bringing GotG3 to Disney Plus subscribers.

We’ll keep you posted.

How to stream Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3when it drops

You’ll need an active Disney Plus subscription. There are no free trials available, so you’ll need to sign-up and hand over some cash.

It costs £7.99 a month or £79.90 a year. Right now you can prep by revisiting the first movie! There’s a sign up link above and below.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 trailer