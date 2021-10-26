 large image

When is Eternals coming to Disney Plus?

Gemma Ryles By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer

Eternals is the most recent blockbuster to come out of Marvel Studios, but when will you be able to watch it on Disney Plus?

As the latest piece to the massive puzzle that is Phase 4 of the MCU, Eternals introduces several new characters to the series, all with new stories to tell.

Keep scrolling to learn how you can watch Eternals on Disney Plus in the UK, or even watch the trailer below to get an idea of what’s in store from the 26th MCU flick.

How to watch Eternals on Dinsey Plus?

Eternals will be debuting exclusively in cinemas on November 5, so you still have time to book tickets at your local theatre.

This does mean that you’ll be waiting around a little longer to see Eternals on your living room TV since Disney has implemented a 45-day rule, where all the company’s films will run in cinemas for 45 days before being added to the streaming service.

And while that hasn’t quite panned out with Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings – that film will get an early streaming release on 12 November due to Disney Plus Day – there has been no indication that Eternals will be coming over to Disney Plus any sooner than originally stated.

So if our math is right, Eternals should be available to watch on Disney Plus from December 20, all you’ll need to access it is an active Disney Plus membership.

What is Eternals about?

From what we can gather, the majority of Eternals will follow on from the events of Avengers: Endgame; after half of the population return thanks to Iron Man’s sacrifice, the event ignites the emergence of the Eternals, beings that have lived on the planet for over 7,000 years.

Eternals are tasked with protecting humanity and life from their evil counterparts, the Deviants.

And for anyone asking why we haven’t seen any Eternals pop up in previous Marvel films – they can only interfere with humankind if the Deviants are the cause, which seems to have been a point of contention amongst the team (as shown in the trailer).

Mark your calendars if you’re interested to see how this story unfolds, and head over to Disney Plus to sign up for an account if you haven’t already.

