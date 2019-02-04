Everyone’s favourite, not-at-all controversial social network turned 15 today, and what better way to mark the occasion than working out how old your Facebook account is?

It used to be really easy to find out exactly when you joined Facebook, but things recently changed. Previously, all you needed to do was visit your profile page and click the right part of the Timeline graphic on the right-hand side of the page.

However, that feature appears to have been ditched.

You can still get a decent idea of when you joined Facebook by opening the ‘Recent’ dropdown menu that pops up at the top of your profile when you start scrolling down the page, and selecting the earliest tab (that isn’t your birth year). But it’s a bit of a faff, and only shows you the first posts on your Timeline.

For a more accurate idea of when you joined Facebook, open the Settings menu and dive into the Activity Log.

From here, it’s a similar process to before. Click the earliest date on the timeline that appears on the right-hand side of the page, then scroll down to the bottom.

It will show you everything − yes, absolutely everything − you’ve ever done on Facebook, in chronological order. Your first friend, your first status, your first Like, your first comment, the first post on your wall… yes, there’s a strong chance that a lot of what you find here will be very embarrassing indeed.

In my case, I edited my profile for the first time on November 5 2007, made my first two Facebook friends on the same day (and yes, I still have them), and posted my first status update on November 6. I’d rather not share what it was.

However, if that’s still not precise enough for you, and you want to know the exact time your Facebook account was created, you’re going to have to go down a different route.

In Settings, click the Your Facebook Information tab and select Download Your Information. From here, choose the data you want and select Create File. The file that begins downloading will contain your Facebook profile information, so be very careful about where you keep it.

15 years after it was founded, how do you feel about Facebook?