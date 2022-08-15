When can you stream the Better Call Saul finale in the UK?

It’s truly the end of an era for the Better Call Saul/Breaking Bad universe as everyone’s favourite prequel series approaches its end, and here’s all you need to know about the eagerly anticipated finale.

Whether it’s through the series that started it all, Better Call Saul or even El Camino, the Breaking Bad story has continued in some way or another since 2008, but as the BCS finale is almost upon us (and with no future tie-ins planned) it’s time for us to say goodbye to some of our favourite characters for good.

At this point, I think all Better Call Saul fans can agree that season six has been an absolute triumph in terms of wrapping up all the ongoing storylines and in giving each character their due – which is no easy feat. Still, the ultimate fate of Saul and Kim in the present day is still to be decided, and all bets are off as to what might befall our two leads.

Without adding any more hype to the proceedings, let’s dive into exactly when you can stream the final episode of Better Call Saul in the UK.

When does the Better Call Saul finale air?

Set your alarms Better Call Saul fans as the show’s final episode will be available from 8am tomorrow, August 16.

As has been the case with the show’s entire run, the Better Call Saul finale will be available exclusively on Netflix so if you want to catch it before anyone spoils it for you then you’ll need an active Netflix subscription to tune in.

Better Call Saul Recap

With the storylines of Gus, Mike, Nacho and Lalo all having reached their conclusion, the show is now firmly planted in the black-and-white laden present day timeline occurring after the events of Breaking Bad. Until last week’s episode, we’d only ever seen Saul (now Gene Takovic) living in a post-Water White world, but it turns out that Kim is also alive and well.

Now living a completely new (albeit mundane) life in sunny Florida, Kim’s world is turned upside down after receiving a call from Goodman which has seemingly brought all of Kim’s regrets to the surface, leading to a series of events that could bring about Saul’s downfall.

As if that wasn’t enough, Saul himself has been outed by the astute Marion, who has come to learn of his true identity after putting all the clues together. At this point, Saul’s capture seems more imminent than ever, but the show has a history of surprising us all at the last moment.