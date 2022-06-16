When can you stream Lightyear at home and watch Toy Story spin-off on Disney Plus?

The new Disney Pixar movie Lightyear lands in cinemas on Friday June 17. But can you stream Lightyear on Disney Plus? Here’s when the standalone Buzz Lightyear film may be available to watch at home.

Toy Story’s Buzz Lightyear has his own standalone origin story coming to cinemas this weekend. We get to see the heralded Space Ranger of Star Command, who pioneered “falling With Style” long before Johnny Knoxville and Jackass came around, truly chart a course to infinity and beyond.

The animated sci-fi spin off is expected to do massive business at the box office now and during the forthcoming summer holidays, but when can you watch it at home?

Keep reading to find out when you can watch Lightyear, what the film is about, and when it might land on Disney Plus.

When can you stream Lightyear on Disney Plus?

Disney has agreed a 45-day period of exclusivity for the movie theatres in the post-pandemic era. So, given it arrives in cinemas on Friday June 17, it might be available on Disney Plus somewhere between July 29 and August 5.

Disney has stuck to this window for recent Marvel releases, so we imagine the same rules will apply for Lightyear. We’ll bring you confirmation when it arrives.

To watch, you will need a Disney Plus subscription. While there are no free trials available for Disney, you can subscribe for one month, at £7.99, or pay the annual subscription fee of £79.90 for 12 months access.

Sign up for Disney+ Disney+ offers access to loads of original shows like The Mandalorian and Hawkeye, classic films and content from big brands like Star Wars, Marvel and Pixar. Disney+

£7.99 a month View Deal

What is Lightyear about?

Long before a sentient replica ended-up with Woody and Bo Peep in Andy’s bedroom, the real Buzz Lightyear was Star Command’s greatest Space Ranger, battling the evil and despotic Emperor Zurg.

The standalone origin story has to be legendary enough to inspire one of the most must-have toys of the late 20th century, both in the real world and the Toy Story universe.

The synopsis on the Disney Plus website says: “”Lightyear” follows the legendary space ranger on an intergalactic adventure alongside ambitious recruits, Izzy, Mo and Darby, and his robot companion Sox. As this motley crew embark on their toughest mission yet, they must learn to work as a team to escape the evil Zurg and his dutiful robot army who are never far behind.”

This time Buzz will be voiced by Captain America himself, Chris Evans. That’s a departure from Tim Allen, the character’s voice actor throughout the Toy Story movie era.

You can see the trailer below: