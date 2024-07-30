Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

When can you stream Deadpool and Wolverine at home on Disney Plus?

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

How to stream Deadpool & Wolverine: Two of the superhero world’s most rebellious characters are joining forces in the summer blockbuster of 2024. But when will you be able to watch Deadpool and Wolverine at home?

Deadpool & Wolverine is proving to be an absolute riot for moviegoers around the world; with Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool joining forces with Hugh Jackman’s iconic Wolverine for this ultra-fun, R-rated summer blockbuster.

Ninja Air Fryer Pro deal! Save £29.99

Ninja Air Fryer Pro deal! Save £29.99

Save £29.99 on Ninja’s brand new Air Fryer Pro 4.7L. This compact air fryer has 4-in-1 functionality and is perfect for 1-2 portion meals.

  • Amazon
  • Was £199
  • Now £100
View Deal

The film has smashed box office records both domestically and globally, with the film raking-in over $441 million globally during the opening weekend. For an R-Rated movie that’s the best return ever for an opening weekend.

There seems to be no stopping the Marvel brand, even in this leaner period of multiverse confusion and epic sprawl of spin-offs.

However, not everyone’s up for going to the cinema amid the hooting and hollering of audiences and middle-aged men screaming out every niche reference at the top of their voices.

So, plenty of folks are asking when will Deadpool & Wolverine be available for audiences to stream at home? Read on for our best guess.

When will Deadpool & Wolverine arrive on Disney+

Deadpool & Wolverine landed in movie theatres on July 25.

Disney+ will have exclusive streaming rights to Deadpool & Wolverine worldwide. The movie threatres have at least a 45-day window of exclusivity. That would mean the earliest possible date for a potential Disney+ streaming release would be September 9.

That’s not going to happen. In more recent times fans have seen a longer wait time for movies to arrive in the home, especially when they’re going great guns in the theatres, as Deadpool & Wolverine clearly is.

The most recent example well have to base an estimate on is The Marvels. It landed in cinemas on November 10 and didn’t launch on Disney+ until Februrary 7. That’s 89 days.

If the same precedent is followed here, we’re looking at around October 22 before Deadpool vs Wolverine arrives on Disney+.

There is likely to be a period where people can rent and buy the movie for home viewing before it lands on the streaming service. In the case of The Marvels – the most recent example – it was around three weeks prior to the Disney+ release. So perhaps early October will be the earliest you can legally watch this film in the home.

Deadpool & Wolverine plot and trailer

The Rotten Tomatoes synopsis reads: “Deadpool’s peaceful existence comes crashing down when the Time Variance Authority recruits him to help safeguard the multiverse. He soon unites with his would-be pal, Wolverine, to complete the mission and save his world from an existential threat.”

You might like…

Disney Plus might have done the ad-supported service right

Disney Plus might have done the ad-supported service right

Kob Monney 9 months ago
Disney Plus price tiers explained: What’s the difference?

Disney Plus price tiers explained: What’s the difference?

Kob Monney 9 months ago
Sound and Vision: Disney Plus price increase was inevitable, but charging for 4K is a mistake

Sound and Vision: Disney Plus price increase was inevitable, but charging for 4K is a mistake

Kob Monney 12 months ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words