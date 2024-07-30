When can you stream Deadpool and Wolverine at home on Disney Plus?

How to stream Deadpool & Wolverine: Two of the superhero world’s most rebellious characters are joining forces in the summer blockbuster of 2024. But when will you be able to watch Deadpool and Wolverine at home?

Deadpool & Wolverine is proving to be an absolute riot for moviegoers around the world; with Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool joining forces with Hugh Jackman’s iconic Wolverine for this ultra-fun, R-rated summer blockbuster.

The film has smashed box office records both domestically and globally, with the film raking-in over $441 million globally during the opening weekend. For an R-Rated movie that’s the best return ever for an opening weekend.

There seems to be no stopping the Marvel brand, even in this leaner period of multiverse confusion and epic sprawl of spin-offs.

However, not everyone’s up for going to the cinema amid the hooting and hollering of audiences and middle-aged men screaming out every niche reference at the top of their voices.

So, plenty of folks are asking when will Deadpool & Wolverine be available for audiences to stream at home? Read on for our best guess.

When will Deadpool & Wolverine arrive on Disney+

Deadpool & Wolverine landed in movie theatres on July 25.

Disney+ will have exclusive streaming rights to Deadpool & Wolverine worldwide. The movie threatres have at least a 45-day window of exclusivity. That would mean the earliest possible date for a potential Disney+ streaming release would be September 9.

That’s not going to happen. In more recent times fans have seen a longer wait time for movies to arrive in the home, especially when they’re going great guns in the theatres, as Deadpool & Wolverine clearly is.

The most recent example well have to base an estimate on is The Marvels. It landed in cinemas on November 10 and didn’t launch on Disney+ until Februrary 7. That’s 89 days.

If the same precedent is followed here, we’re looking at around October 22 before Deadpool vs Wolverine arrives on Disney+.

There is likely to be a period where people can rent and buy the movie for home viewing before it lands on the streaming service. In the case of The Marvels – the most recent example – it was around three weeks prior to the Disney+ release. So perhaps early October will be the earliest you can legally watch this film in the home.

Deadpool & Wolverine plot and trailer

The Rotten Tomatoes synopsis reads: “Deadpool’s peaceful existence comes crashing down when the Time Variance Authority recruits him to help safeguard the multiverse. He soon unites with his would-be pal, Wolverine, to complete the mission and save his world from an existential threat.”