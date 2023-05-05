 large image

When can I stream Secret Invasion on Disney Plus? New Marvel series coming soon

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

How to watch Secret Invasion? The next big MCU Disney Plus series is coming soon. When will the Nick Fury-led Secret Invasion be available to stream online?

Phase Five of the MCU is well underway. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 opens in cinemas today and the next wave of Marvel Studios series is on the way. The first of those series is Secret Invasion, which sees Fury – the former director of S.H.I.E.L.D and founder of The Avengers – confront an invasion of Earth by the Skrulls.

Samuel L. Jackson returns to the role as Nick Fury, but this is truly a star-studded task for the streaming show. Ben Mendelsohn, Emilia Clarke, Olivia Colman, Don Cheadle and Martin Freeman are all on board for this one.

“In Secret Invasion, set in the present-day MCU, Fury learns of a clandestine invasion of Earth by a faction of shapeshifting Skrulls,” the synopsis reads.

“Fury joins his allies, including Everett Ross, Maria Hill, and the Skrull Talos, who has made a life for himself on Earth. Together they race against time to thwart an imminent Skrull invasion and save humanity.”

So, when will Secret Invasion become available to stream on Disney Plus?

Sign up for Disney+

Sign up for Disney+

Disney+ offers access to loads of original shows like The Mandalorian and Hawkeye, classic films and content from big brands like Star Wars, Marvel and Pixar.

  • Disney+
  • £7.99 a month
View Deal

When does Secret Invasion land on Disney Plus?

We’ve got a few weeks to go before Secret Invasion lands exclusively on Disney+. The first episode will be available to stream on Disney+ on June 21 and the series will run for six episodes and six weeks in total.

Disney hasn’t announced the schedule yet, but it’s possible the company will drop a double episode premiere as it has done in the past.

Usually, episodes become available at midnight Pacific time on premiere date, which is 8am UK time. We’ll update you when the schedule of episodes is confirmed.

How to stream Secret Invasion when it drops

You’ll need an active Disney Plus subscription. There are no free trials available, so you’ll need to sign-up and hand over some cash.

It costs £7.99 a month or £79.90 a year. Right now you can prep by revisiting the first movie! There’s a sign up link above and below.

Secret Invasion trailer

Sign up for Disney+

Sign up for Disney+

Disney+ offers access to loads of original shows like The Mandalorian and Hawkeye, classic films and content from big brands like Star Wars, Marvel and Pixar.

  • Disney+
  • £7.99 a month
View Deal
Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

