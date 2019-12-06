WhatsApp voice calls get an essential new feature

WhatsApp has pretty much rendered the stock messaging apps on smartphones redundant and now the app could do the same for the phone app.

While many users already make phone and video calls via the Facebook-owned platform, until now it has been missing one important feature – the ability to accept a call waiting.

The option, spotted by Android Police on Friday, is currently rolling out on the Play Store will give users the option to end the current call and accept the incoming call or decline it and continue with the current conversation.

Unfortunately, these are the only two options available right now. You can’t put your current call on hold while you address the incoming call. If you switch, you’re ending the existing call.

While this has been a feature we’ve been able to enjoy on mobile and landline phones for the longest time, it’s not one that’s commonly associated with VOIP-based apps like WhatsApp.

The new feature is available in v2.19.352 of the WhatsApp, which also adds the option to add an extra layer of security to the app itself. As we reported in October, the company is adding fingerprint protection for the app itself.

Of course, you’ll need a phone with a fingerprint sensor, but if you have an applicable handset you can enable it via Settings > Account > Privacy > Fingerprint lock. You’ll need to turn on Unlock with fingerprint, and confirm your fingerprint. This was a feature iOS users gained much earlier in 2019.

Back in January, WhatsApp announced fingerprint and face unlock authentication would be coming to the app for both iOS and Android. However, while iPhone users received the update way back in February, Android users get some of it just before Christmas.

