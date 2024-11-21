Check out the latest Black Friday 2024 deals here

WhatsApp voice message transcription is coming soon

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Ah, WhatsApp voice messages. Often more convenient than texting if you’re the sender, a potential pain in the butt if you’re the recipient.

After all, not everyone has headphones with them, the environment may be loud and people may be reluctant to play the message aloud in public to discover its contents. For people dealing with hearing loss then it can be inaccessible.

Besides, when your friend sends you a 3-4 minute diatribe, do you really want to commit without knowing whether the contents are worth your valuable time? Thankfully, WhatsApp has come up with a compromise that should please all parties – the option to transcribe voice messages.

The feature has been spotted in a beta version of the Meta-owned messaging app. The sleuths at WABetaInfo have spied the option to “Read your voice messages with transcripts” and pick from one of five supported languages (English, Spanish, Portuguese (Brazil), Russian, and Hindi).

The report points out that the transcripts are created on the device in order to maintain the security of the encrypted message. The report says the transcriptions require downloading an “additional data package” to ensure it happens on device and not in the cloud.

WABetaInfo voice transcription

There are loads of potential benefits for this feature, including those we listed at the beginning of this news report. While more discreet access to the contents is appreciated, it’ll also make the voice message searchable by text, meaning you’ll be able to locate important deals without downloading and listening to the voice message again.

It’s not clear when the feature will roll out to WhatsApp users, but it’s currently in testing with just a small number of Android users at the moment.

Transcribing of voice messages is having a bit of a moment right now, but it’s mainly thanks to the deployment of powerful generative AI tools. It’s not clear whether Meta is using its Meta AI tech slowly worming its way into its suite of apps and social networks for this tool.

Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

