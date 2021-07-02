Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

WhatsApp video is about to get a lot less awful – here’s why

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Sending video via WhatsApp has been a generally poor experience due to company’s insistence on compressing the hell out of videos to keep the file size low.

In some instances that’s practical, because the time and data required to send (and download) the clip is significantly lessened than if you were shipping 4K and 8K video to all and sundry.

WhatsApp video quality
Image credit: WABetaInfo

However, it’d be good to have the choice, when the situation demands your best efforts and the best possible quality, right? Well, finally, WhatsApp is planning to allow users to dictate the quality of the video file in a future update.

Right now, the company uses an algorithm to determine your connection speed when deciding how to compress the file, but change is coming. The good folks at WABetaInfo (of course) have spied a “video upload quality” setting in the latest beta for Android. It enables users to select Auto, Data Saver or Best Quality.

How to watch England vs Ukraine live on TV and online: Euro 2020 guide

How to watch England vs Ukraine live on TV and online: Euro 2020 guide

Chris Smith 2 hours ago
AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT: AMD’s answer to the RTX 3060?

AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT: AMD’s answer to the RTX 3060?

Ryan Jones 3 hours ago
Valve SteamPal: What we know about the Switch rival so far

Valve SteamPal: What we know about the Switch rival so far

Hannah Davies 4 hours ago
Klipsch embraces Atmos for its newest Cinema Sound Bar range

Klipsch embraces Atmos for its newest Cinema Sound Bar range

Kob Monney 5 hours ago
Trusted Recommends: Samsung’s latest TV and soundbar secure perfect scores

Trusted Recommends: Samsung’s latest TV and soundbar secure perfect scores

Alastair Stevenson 5 hours ago
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3: All about Samsung’s rumoured foldable

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3: All about Samsung’s rumoured foldable

Hannah Davies 10 hours ago

In a screenshot published by the site, it doesn’t appear as if best available translates as original quality, so if you’re shooting 8K video on your Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, for example, you may not get every pixel in there.

It also appears the setting will apply to videos in general, rather than being an option each time you attempt to send a video. Users will need to go into the storage and data settings in order to make the adjustments when the feature rolls out to everyone.

In its report, WABetaInfo says the feature is still under development and will be available in a future update. WhatsApp is working on plenty of new features pertaining to images and videos right now, including the ability to send ‘View Once’ content. Those pics and clips will disappear once the recipient has dismissed the message.

Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.