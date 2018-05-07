WhatsApp finally makes it easier to watch videos without leaving the app

WhatsApp now supports in-line videos for Instagram and Facebook.

The new functionality, added for iOS users initially, enables users to watch linked videos without leaving the conversation thread.

All they’ll need to do is tap videos to begin playback.

Previously the feature was available for YouTube videos, but expands today with the 2.18.51 update.

Seeing as Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp are all part of the former’s empire it’s perhaps surprising the feature has taken this long to integrate.

Although the feature is rolling out to all iOS users, there’s no sign of it rolling out for Android users, but we’ll keep you posted.

Additionally, v.2.18.51 features the ability for group chat users to add/revoke admin privileges from other members. Active administrators will also be about to edit group details such as the subject, icon and description.

Last week, at F8, WhatsApp announced that group video calls will be added to the service later this year.

In a Newsroom blog, the company wrote: “Voice and video calling are very popular on WhatsApp, and we’re excited to share that group calling will be coming in the months ahead. Stickers are also coming to WhatsApp soon.”

Stickers are also coming soon.

Are you still using WhatsApp following the Facebook data scandal? Or has the messaging app been mired by the stench of the Cambridge Analytica story? Let us know @TrustedReviews on Twitter.