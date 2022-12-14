 large image

WhatsApp video calling will rival FaceTime on iPhone in 2023 – here’s how

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

WhatsApp is promising more improvements to voice and video calls in 2023, following a bumper year of improvements from the Meta-owned messaging app.

Chief among them will be the roll out of picture-in-picture for video calls on iPhone, which means you’ll continue to see yourself and the other participant if you need to leave the main call screen.

In a blog post today, WhatsApp confirmed the feature will launch in 2023 and said some users are already seeing it in beta. There was no firm date for release for the feature that most Android owners are already able to utilise.

The blog reads: “Picture in Picture on iOS: Now in beta testing and rolling out in 2023, easily multitask while on a call thanks to a minimised in-call video screen.”

Elsewhere WhatsApp is keen to point out the enhancements that have arrived throughout the year, including 32 person video or voice calls, and the ability to message or mute participants within a group call. WhatsApp also added useful visual waveforms so you can see who is talking if the video feed is switched off.

The company also introduced the option to create a call link for the WhatsApp call, which can be sent out via message, while there’s also in-call banner notifications when someone new enters the call.

“As always, all calls on WhatsApp are end-to-end encrypted by default to protect people’s privacy and safety,” the company says. “We’ll keep making improvements to calling next year as we continue supporting high quality, private calling on WhatsApp wherever you are in the world,” the company says.

What would you like to see from WhatsApp in 2023? Do you think the company will follow new EU laws calling for interoperability with other messaging apps? Let us know @trustedreviews on Twitter.

