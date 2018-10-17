New WhatsApp feature will finally enable distraction-free holidays

WhatsApp is testing a new Vacation Mode that’ll stop archived chats from reappearing whenever a new message arrives.

The new tool, unearthed by WABetaInfo, will keep those chats stored within the archives until the Vacation Mode is switched off.

So, if you’re trying to relax and get away from all of those annoying group chats, you’ll soon be able to do so without leaving the group.

Related: Best smartphones 2018

The site, which is a constant source of cool info on forthcoming features, says Vacation Mode is being primed for all versions of the app and will sit within the Notifications settings.

The new mode is one of a number of new features the company is currently trialling inside of its beta apps. Another is Silent Mode, which is just rolling out to the main app, according to the the site. This will prevent the app badge from displaying new content for muted chats.

Finally, the Facebook-owned messaging app is working on a Linked Accounts feature that is being developed for WhatsApp Business. This will enable those accounts to link to external services like Instagram.

“Currently, the first supported external service is Instagram,” the site writes. “Tapping Instagram, after inserting your credentials, your WhatsApp account will be correctly linked to your Instagram profile.”

It’s currently unclear what the purpose of linking these accounts may be, but WABetaInfo speculates it may be for sharing of statuses across apps or for password recovery purposes.

If the feature drips down to regular consumers, it would be handy for sharing Instagram content to WhatsApp chats without having to browse to the photo-sharing app first.

We’ll keep you posted as to when these three enticing features roll out to the main WhatsApp app.

Are there any features you desperately want WhatsApp to add in the near future? Let us know @TrustedReviews on Twitter.