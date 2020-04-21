WhatsApp has just rolled out a collection of social distancing-themed stickers, because that’s just how lots of people communicate these days.

If you’re not familiar with WhatsApp’s stickers, they’re essentially massive emoji. But as soon as you tap one it’ll automatically be sent to the chat you’re in.

WhatsApp says it partnered with the World Health Organization for the new ‘Together at Home’ sticker pack, which comprises a selection of illustrations that all tap into the zeitgeist. Illustrations of things like hand-washing, group chats, positive slogans and, of course, a doctor in a cape, all stylised in a fun, happy, sticker-y way.

A couple of them require a bit more effort than others to decipher, such as the figure who appears to be trapped in a case, canoodling a pencil. I believe he’s actually drawing his own safety zone, though that definitely doesn’t look like a two metre radius.

There’s the person who seems to be looking through two magnifying glasses, too. A scientist, perhaps? Or has her eyesight gone because she doesn’t have a desk at home, and has been sat far too close to her computer screen?

“Billions of stickers are sent every day on WhatsApp helping people share private thoughts and expressions without even typing a word. Since we launched stickers 18 months ago, they have become one of the fastest growing ways people communicate on WhatsApp, WhatsApp wrote in a blog post.

“We’re excited to work with The World Health Organization to launch the ‘Together at Home’ sticker pack that will help people stay connected throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond. Stickers like these can be funny, educational and universal, breaking through language, age, and other barriers.”

The blog post continues: “We hope people enjoy using these stickers to check-in on loved ones, particularly those that are feeling isolated, alone, and scared. This pack offers creative ways to remind people to wash their hands, maintain distance, exercise, and importantly to celebrate medical heroes as well as the personal heroes in all of our lives.”

Here’s how to use stickers on Android, and how to use them on iOS.

