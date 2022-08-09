 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

WhatsApp rolling out quiet group chat exit and status hiding features

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

WhatsApp is rolling out some much anticipated privacy improvements, including the ability to exit a group chat discretely and to hide your status.

Meta CEO has announced that a raft of privacy features will be coming to WhatsApp this month.

Undoubtedly the most eagerly anticipated is the ability to quietly remove yourself from group chat threads. Right now, leaving a WhatsApp group chat will notify every member that you’ve exited, which always comes across as relatively dramatic and rude, regardless of your intentions.

Once the feature rolls out, only the group’s admins will be notified of your exit.

Another welcome privacy feature that Facebook will be adding soon is the ability to modify your ‘last seen and online’ status for individual contacts. This means that you can set whether particular people can see if and when you’ve been online.

There’ll be options to show this information to ‘Everyone’, ‘My contacts’, and ‘Nobody’, as well as the ability to show your status to ‘My contacts except…’.

WhatsApp has also revealed that it’s testing a privacy feature whereby ephemeral message screenshots are blocked.

“We’ll keep building new ways to protect your messages and keep them as private and secure as face-to-face conversations” said Mark Zuckerberg in a related Facebook post.

WhatsApp has also revealed that it is kicking off a global campaign aimed at educating people on its privacy efforts, which will apparently start in the UK and India.

You might like…

Best smartphones 2022: The best phones we’ve tested this year

Best smartphones 2022: The best phones we’ve tested this year

Max Parker 1 week ago
How to add new contacts on WhatsApp

How to add new contacts on WhatsApp

Gemma Ryles 3 months ago
How to share your location on WhatsApp on iPhone

How to share your location on WhatsApp on iPhone

Peter Phelps 5 months ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin
Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.