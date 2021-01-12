WhatsApp promises it won’t let Facebook read your messages

WhatsApp has attempted to reassure users concerned over the change in its privacy policy that’ll see users forced to share their personal data with Facebook, or be barred from the service.

The company said it is seeking to clear up rumours Facebook would have access to users’ chats once the new terms come into effect next month. WhatsApp says that’s not the case and messages exchanged between users will continue to be end-to-end encrypted.

In an infographic posted to Twitter on, the company said: “WhatsApp cannot see your private messages or hear your calls and neither can Facebook.”

Related: Best iPhone 2021

It goes on to say neither WhatsApp nor Facebook can see your location, while WhatsApp will not share the user’s contacts with Facebook. It says WhatsApp groups will remain private, messages can still be set to disappear and that WhatsApp will not keep logs of who people are messaging or calling.

The company adds: “Our privacy policy update does not affect the privacy of your messages with friends or family. Learn more about how we protect your privacy as well as what we do NOT share with Facebook here,” it writes with a link to the new terms.

WhatsApp is currently informing users they must adhere to the new privacy policy or no longer be able to access their chats.

The pop-up within the app reads: “By tapping agree, you accept the new terms and privacy policy which take effect on February 8, 2021. After this date you’ll need to accept these updates to continue using WhatsApp.”

What exactly are users agreeing to? Well WhatsApp’s new terms of service states that the app is part of the Facebook family of companies and families share. Basically, it’s a big data sharing dinner party!

“We may use the information we receive from them, and they may use the information we share with them, to help operate, provide, improve, understand, customise, support, and market our Services and their offerings,” the new policy states.