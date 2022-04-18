WhatsApp privacy tweak is perfect for dealing with persistent pals

We all know that in text speak, the question ‘did you get my message?’ actually translates to ‘why haven’t you responded to my message?’ Some people have no respect for boundaries!

Even if you haven’t read a WhatsApp message, as indicated by the two ticks remaining grey, some folks will follow-up knowing you’ve been online thanks to the app’s ‘Last Seen’ feature.

Sure, you can turn that feature off for all contacts, but means you can’t see anyone else’s either. Plus it’s handy for checking in with a family member who’s been on a long journey for instance. You can infer they’re ok by their presence within the app, even if they haven’t had time to reply.

Thankfully, WhatsApp appears to be working on solution for this quandary, enabling users to block specific contacts from seeing Last Seen information, which is a feature that was first rumoured for inclusion back in September.

WABetaInfo found a tweak within the latest test versions of the app for iOS and Android, which adds the option within the privacy settings to show Last Seen to “My Contacts Except”. From there, you’ll be able to select individual contacts you don’t want to share Last Seen information with.

It’s not clear when the feature will roll out, but it’ll be a handy option for those who’re looking to give themselves a little space from those people – well meaning as they may be – who insist on an instant reply to text messages, when all you need is a little downtime from the constant on screen interaction.

WhatsApp is among the more active companies on the scene when it comes to tweaking existing features and adding new ones. Just last week, the company announced it was adding emoji reactions as part of a wider Communities overhaul.