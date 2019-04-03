WhatsApp has an awesome new feature you’ll want to start using today

WhatsApp has revealed it’s adding a major new privacy feature to give users more control over how they use groups in the hugely popular app.

The Facebook-owned messaging service has announced changes that will give users the option of controlling who is able to add them to a group – and more importantly who can’t.

You’ll now be able to choose from the following three options for using group chats in WhatsApp.

‘Nobody’ – meaning no one will be able to add you to a group (though there’s a caveat we’ll get to a second)

‘My Contacts – which allows people whose numbers who have saved to add you to groups

‘Everyone’ – pretty self-explanatory, this means anyone can add you to a group

However, as we mentioned there’s something of a catch in that when someone tries to add you to a group but you’ve stopped them from doing so, they can still send you a private message with an invite link valid for 72-hours.

So while the problem of being added to dozens of random fantasy football and work chat groups might go away, you might still be deluged with a series of requests for said groups.

The update comes in response to user feedback over being spammed with unwanted group adds and further bolsters the app’s feature set, which now also includes the ability to unsend WhatsApp messages.

Enabling the new group privacy feature is simple. Just go to Settings > Account >Privacy > Groups in the app and you’ll see all the available options if it’s already rolled out to you.

WhatsApp said that some users will get the update today, provided they’re using the latest version of the app, and that global rollout will take a few weeks to complete.

We can confirm it hadn’t landed in WhatsApp on one of our iOS handsets in the UK at time of publication, but your mileage may vary depending on device and location.

