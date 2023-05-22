WhatsApp message editing is here, but you’ll have to be quick!

Happy Monday, everyone! WhatsApp has announced the roll out of a holy grail feature for many users. The ability to edit messages after they’ve been sent.

The surprise announcement gives WhatsApp users the option to edit a message for up to 15-minutes after it was sent. The ‘Edit’ option will appear on mobile when users long-press a message they have already sent.

iPhone 14 Pro with 100GB of data This incredible deal lets you get the iPhone 14 Pro with lots of data for a small monthly fee and not that much to pay upfront either. Mobiles.co.uk

£99 upfront

Only £43.99/month View Deal

Edited messages will have a label showing that fact, but the previous message history won’t be available End to end encryption is not affected by editing the message, the Meta owned company said in a blog post.

Currently the only chance for a redo is deleting the message for everyone in the chat and starting again, but WhatsApp users now have a lot more freedom to correct the conversation without having the ugly and often misinterpreted ‘deleted message’ field within the thread.

The company says the feature is ideal for fixing types, reflecting a change of mind or by adding a little additional clarity to the conversation. It’s already on its way out to all users globally, with that roll out set to be completed within the coming weeks.

“For the moments when you make a mistake, or simply change your mind, you can now edit your sent messages,” the blog post says.

“From correcting a simple misspelling to adding extra context to a message, we’re excited to bring you more control over your chats. All you need to do is long-press on a sent message and choose ‘Edit’ from the menu for up to fifteen minutes after.

“Edited messages will display ‘edited’ alongside them, so those you’re messaging are aware of the correction without showing edit history. As with all personal messages, media and calls, your messages and the edits you make are protected by end-to-end encryption.”

The feature, which hasn’t been widely reported through appearances in beta versions of WhatsApp, will add a little piece of mind for those folks rushing to send messages, or just those indecisive folks who want to change the message before its read by all parties. It doesn’t appear that there are restrictions on editing the message once it has been read either.