WhatsApp looks set to add a seriously welcome new feature to its app soon

WhatsApp is reportedly working on a feature that would put all replies to the same message in one thread, making it much easier to keep up with ongoing chats.

The new update, which is currently under development and not yet available to use, would show every message in the thread in one place, rather than having them scattered throughout the chat.

The feature is currently being tested, according to a report from WABetaInfo. The same report goes on to say that the update will be available in individual or group chats, communities, and channels.

This will be particularly useful for busy group chats where a single message can elicit a number of responses that often get lost. It could also be useful for those who’ve been tagged in a message and want to see the responses without having to scroll through the entire chat.

While this seems like a simple feature on the surface, it could actually be a huge upgrade for the messaging service.

A screenshot shared by WABetaInfo shows a new button that will allow users to view all replies to a particular message in one place. You can see the screenshot and the reported UI rejigg below.

Credit: WABetainfo

However, there are no concrete details about when this new feature might launch – or if it’ll launch at all. As this is currently in a testing phase, there’s a chance it might never see the light of day, although that’ll be quite disappointing considering how useful it looks.

WhatsApp has often debuted new features on Android in the past first before bringing them to iOS, so those with the best Android phones could see this arrive before those toting an iPhone 16 Pro.

We’ll keep you updated if we hear more details about the rumoured new addition and when an official release or beta launch arrives.