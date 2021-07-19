WhatsApp Joinable group calls means a missed call isn’t a missed opportunity

Missing a group call with friends and family can be a bit of a bummer, especially with us all spending a little more time apart lately.

However, WhatsApp is making it easier to jump in on an ongoing voice or video call without the current participants needing to hang up and start the whole thing again.

The new Joinable voice and video calls, which are rolling out from today on iOS and Android, will give those who missed the initial prompt the opportunity to jump in directly from the app.

Should you see one of your group chats are currently on a call, you’ll see it indicated on the calls screen. Current calls will be lit in green with a phone or video icon enabling you to just hop right in.

“Joinable calls reduce the burden of answering a group call as it starts, and brings the spontaneity and ease of in-person conversations to group calling on WhatsApp,” the company said in a blog post on Monday.

“Some of the best conversations happen when you least expect it. Now, if someone in your group misses a call when the phone rings, they can still join whenever they like. You can also drop-off and re-join so long as the call is still ongoing.”

The feature is backed by a new call info screen which lets all participants know who has been invited but hasn’t joined. It’ll also be possible for invited parties to ignore the call initially and still jump in when it’s convenient. Quite handy, all things considered.

The Facebook owned app has been quite liberal with the addition of new features just lately. It has added View Once messages to add a little bit of security to sensitive content and adding new video sharing options which can lessen the compression. It is also working on multi-device support.

There’s nothing like a host of new toys to make everyone forget about all that unsavoury privacy policy business, eh?