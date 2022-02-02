 large image

WhatsApp is getting iMessage-like reactions

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

WhatsApp is preparing to add iMessage-style reactions capabilities to its iPhone and Android apps, judging by evidence within a recent beta.

The intrepid snoops at WABetaInfo, naturally, posted screenshots of emoji characters sitting beneath individual messages.

If the screenshots end up portraying the feature once it has launched, there’ll be six reactions available based on standard emoji. They are: Like, Love, Laugh, Surprised, Sad, and Thanks.

They’ll be accessible in a familiar way, by long pressing on a message. That’ll launch the reaction menu above the message, while the usual array of options like, reply, forward, copy, delete, etc., will sit beneath.

WhatsApp reactions in a beta
Image credit: @WABetaInfo

Once selected, the emoji will sit beneath the message, according to the screenshot posted by WABetaInfo. Unusually, there isn’t a report to accompany the tweet below, so we don’t really know how far along this feature is and when it might launch in the wild. WhatsApp is yet to confirm the feature is coming.

However, the site does point out the reactions will be end-to-end encrypted like other elements of the chats and it does appear to be operational within the beta version WABetaInfo is using.

The news comes just as it emerged Google is translating iMessage tapback ‘reactions’ into emoji on Android, thus ending the annoyance of the text-based translations that have haunted iPhone and Android owners alike within cross-platform text messages.

Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …
