 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

WhatsApp is adding another anti-stalking and pestering feature

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

WhatsApp is working on another privacy tweak that will allow users to hide their online status completely.

The Meta-owned company recently added the ability to hide the ‘Last Seen’ status from certain contacts and this sounds like the next step.

It’ll add another layer of protection for those WhatsApp users who don’t want contacts (or non contacts) to see when they’re actively using the app. Some people can feel stalked when usingWhatsApp and/or don’t want people hassling them over whether they’ve replied yet.

We all know that in text speak, the question ‘did you get my message?’ actually translates to ‘why haven’t you responded to my message?’ Some people have no respect for boundaries!

The usual suspects at WABetaInfo has discovered the feature within an iOS test version version of WhatsApp. The settings screen shows a ‘who can see when I’m online’. The options will be ‘Everyone’ and ‘Same as Last Seen’, allowing users to align their online visibility with the last seen status.

WhatsApp online status
Image credit: WABetaInfo

Just like Last Seen, users will sacrifice their ability to see whether other people are online if they decide to hide their own online status. For Last Seen users have the opportunity to choose Everyone, My Contacts, My Contacts Except and Nobody.

It’s not clear yet when WhatsApp will bring the feature to consumers, but the company has been pretty good with rolling out these features with a quickness over the last couple of years.

Shoring up the privacy settings is one way to help users feel safer using the app, when that hasn’t always been the case. Users are now more able to deal with unwanted additions to groups, react to messages with emojis and so on.

You might like…

Is WhatsApp safe? We asked the experts if you should be using it in 2022

Is WhatsApp safe? We asked the experts if you should be using it in 2022

Gemma Ryles 5 months ago
What is WhatsApp View Once? The disappearing picture feature explained

What is WhatsApp View Once? The disappearing picture feature explained

Gemma Ryles 11 months ago
What is WhatsApp and how to master your messenging

What is WhatsApp and how to master your messenging

Joe Roberts 6 years ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.