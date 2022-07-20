 large image

WhatsApp finally takes the shackles off your prized chat history

Chris Smith

WhatsApp is completing the loop when it comes to transferring chats between iOS and Android and vice versa.

The Meta-owned company is rolling out the ability to transfer an entire chat history between Android and iOS devices. This has been possible for a while in various guises with very limited compatibility.

For example, last month Mark Zuckerberg announced it was becoming part of Apple’s Move to iOS app for Android in beta. Owners of Samsung phones can also transfer from iPhones.

However, the feature is now ubiquitous for all Android and iPhone owners, the company says, promising users the “the freedom to switch to and from your preferred devices.”

WhatsApp has published a guide on moving the chat history from Android to iPhone, but hasn’t published the same methodology for doing the reverse yet. Here’s the lowdown from WhatsApp’s FAQ, while also tells you the system requirements.

  • Open the Move to iOS app on your Android phone and follow the on-screen prompts.
  • A code will be displayed on your iPhone. When prompted, enter the code on your Android phone.
  • Tap Continue and follow the on-screen prompts.
  • Select WhatsApp on the Transfer Data screen.
  • Tap START on your Android phone, and wait for WhatsApp to prepare the data for export. You’ll be signed out from your Android phone once the data is prepared.
  • Tap NEXT to return to the Move to iOS app.
  • Tap CONTINUE to transfer the data from your Android phone to your iPhone and wait for Move to iOS to confirm the transfer is complete.
  • Install the latest version of WhatsApp from the App Store.
  • Open WhatsApp and log in using the same phone number used on your old device.
  • Tap Start when prompted, and allow the process to complete.
  • Finish activating your new device and you’ll see your chats waiting for you.

We’ll let you know when the company publishes the details for the iOS to Android transfers, beyond the ability to do it using a Samsung phone.

