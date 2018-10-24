iPhone users’ WhatsApp chats will soon sit behind an extra layer of security

WhatsApp appears to be preparing to bring both Face ID and Touch ID support to the app.

The messenger app is believed to be in the process of developing a multitude of major features at the moment, but this is arguably the biggest of the lot.

According to WABetaInfo, the feature is still in development, but when it officially rolls out you’ll be able to access it by diving into the Settings menu.

‘Face ID’ will appear as an option for iPhone X, iPhone XR, iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max users, while ‘Touch ID’ will appear as an option for any iPhones equipped with a Touch ID sensor, as long as they’re running iOS 8 or above.

Once you enable either Face ID or Touch ID, authentication will be required each time you open the app. And if, for whatever reason, Face ID or Touch ID temporarily stop working, you’ll be asked to enter your iPhone PIN code.

It’s an extra layer of protection, which means nobody will be able to access your WhatsApp conversations, even if they manage to get their hands on your phone when it’s unlocked.

It isn’t clear when the feature will arrive, but WABetaInfo has speculated that Face ID support, Touch ID support and a raft of other features may arrive before adverts controversially start to appear on WhatsApp Status.

That’s expected to happen at some point early next year, so we might not have too long to wait. Also reportedly on the way to WhatsApp are Dark Mode and Vacation Mode.

